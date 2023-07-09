Home » Formula E in Rome: chaos for the city. A legacy of the former mayor Raggi…
Business

Formula E in Rome: chaos for the city. A legacy of the former mayor Raggi…

by admin
Formula E in Rome: chaos for the city. A legacy of the former mayor Raggi…

Virginia Raggi (photo by Lapresse)

Mayor Gualtieri’s decision to move the event to July caused further inconvenience

This year’s event Formula E in Rome it has been moved temporarily, from April to July, but the inconvenience and annoyance for the city and the residents does not change.

In fact, the Capital and in particular the EUR district will be the venue for the competitions on 15 and 16 July next.

It is a neglected “world championship of electric single-seaters” conceived in 2011 by the fertile mind of former FIA president Jean Todt.

The first competition was held in 2014 at Beijing.

The Grand Prix is ​​traditionally held on the Eur street circuit – the second longest in the world – over a 3.3 km course with 19 bends.

The event is feared by the residents and workers of the entire southern quadrant of the capital, right where the prime minister lives Giorgia Meloni.

The works began on 24 June and will end right after the start, ie on 13 July.

It must be said that in 2009 Eur had already been a candidate to host the GP of Formula 1but political and citizen opposition prevented it.

Instead, Formula E is a legacy of the former mayor Virginia Raggi which has been particularly involved in this “gift” to the residents and the Romans who have reciprocated – also for everything else – making it rank in last place in the last local elections.

In fact, the residents suffer serious hardships every year because the neighborhood is armored for a month, also considering the dismantling times, whereas previously it was for much less time.

See also  Will Switzerland manage the energy transition with wind energy – and at what price?

And if the noise and pollution impact of the Formula E it is not comparable to that of classic Formula 1, but the asphalt -already devastated by years of neglect- is less affected by it.

In fact, with each demonstration new damages are discovered that no one repairs.

The merchants of the neighborhood have been protesting for years about the loss of customers that the event produces every year, so much so that the Municipality is forced – when it remembers – to give a compensation bonus.

Not to mention the loss of parking spaces, the detour of buses and traffic restrictions.

Furthermore, the choice of Mayor Gualtieri moving the event to July caused further inconvenience because it blocks the main road leading to the sea, namely the Cristoforo Colombo, as holidaymakers and bathing establishments managers have pointed out.

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

The Prada group becomes “sweeter” with the Caffè...

Tesla’s Humanoid Robot Optimus Makes Debut at World...

Sushi instead of special repayment: why real estate...

Bergoglio approaches the sunset of the Church of...

OPEC is massively reducing oil production – that’s...

Dimensity and Huya Join Forces for High-Energy Carnival,...

Armani towards farewell to Paris? “In the future,...

Scandinavian equities: Investors are looking for stability

The BYD Yuan Plus EV: An Affordable and...

China’s Economy Receives “Vote of Confidence” with Record...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy