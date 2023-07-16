Fort Apache attacked by the “good” pale faces: shadows and lights on the La Russa case

Leonardo Apache and Ignazio La Russa

The La Russa case and the alleged rape, the network has not yet put the Apache pen to Ignazio’s head, but watch out for the next steps

At home, in the bar and in the evening on TVeveryone talking about Apache. Until about twenty years ago this name referred either to the famous nation of American Indians, still existing in some reservations of New Mexico or in western Texas, or to criminals, Parisian thugs. These are the news from the web. Now we know that this name also means the son of the President of the Senate, Apache La Russa.

Name made famous by american western movieswhere the Indians, i redskinwere described as ferociously mean and uncivilized, in search of scalps, while the “ours are coming”, Americans who had settled in their territories, were almost as a rule, the good pale facesbearers of civilization.

