HOTEL INDUSTRY

Fortimo lays the foundation stone for a hotel in Saas Fee The St.Gallen real estate company Fortimo wants to open a new hotel in Saas Fee by the winter season.

This is what the Revierhotel in Saas Fee should look like. PD

Work began last February and the laying of the foundation stone has now been celebrated. The St.Gallen real estate company Fortimo and its subsidiary Revier Hospitality are building another Revier brand hotel in Saas Fee. The hotel complex should be ready in winter 2024/25 and will include 82 so-called cabins in two buildings. In addition to conventional two-bed rooms, there will also be family and team rooms, as Fortimo reports. In the new hotel in the car-free center of the Valais tourism stronghold, there will also be space for gastronomic offers, a cinema and a seminar room.

According to the announcement, the construction work is progressing well, even if the construction time window is limited due to tourism. The laying of the foundation stone is not only pleasing for the client, but also for the tourist region, writes Fortimo.

Fortimo continues to expand the hotel business

After hotels in Adelboden, Lenzerheide, Dubai and Montafon, the hotel in Saas Fee would be the Fortimo Group’s fifth Revier hotel. Last autumn, Fortimo took over the Hotel Säntispark from Migros Ostschweiz. Already today, the employees of the hotel industry make up a large part of the 460-strong workforce of the Fortimo Group. And there is likely to be more: two projects are planned on the site of the closed Hotel Regina in Grindelwald. Further hotels are also to be built in Laax, Engelburg and in Neuhausen am Rheinfall.