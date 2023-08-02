Fortune 500: These German companies made the list

Volkswagen secured 15th place in this year’s “Fortune Global 500” list. picture alliance/contributor/Getty Images

The global economy was also confronted with various difficulties in 2022, but numerous companies were still able to present a positive annual balance sheet.

The “Fortune Global 500” list lists the largest corporations in the world in terms of sales and profits – 30 German companies are represented in this year’s edition. Volkswagen did best with 15th place.

US retail giant Walmart tops the Fortune Global 500 for the tenth time in a row. The energy and technology sectors are particularly well represented.

Aftermath of the corona pandemic, inflation, energy price shock and an impending recession – the year 2022 has put numerous obstacles in the way of entrepreneurs. Nevertheless, some corporations were able to assert themselves on the market and in some cases achieved record sales and profits.

Some German companies can also hold their own in an international comparison, as the “Fortune Global 500” list published today shows. „Fortune“ lists the companies with the highest sales compared to the past financial year, as it does every year.

“Fortune 500” list: 30 German companies made it onto the list

In total 30 German companies are among the Fortune 500 this year – that’s two more than last year. Overall, according to “Fortune”, German companies recorded sales growth of 18.9 percent. Their total revenue was $2.5 trillion. This put Germany in fourth place among the countries, behind Japan with 2.8 trillion dollars.

Volkswagen came 15th on the list, making it the company with the highest sales from Germany. With Mercedes-Benz in 47th place and BMW in 57th place, two other German car manufacturers made it onto the list.

The top ten German companies also include representatives from the energy sector. Uniper ranks 16th and E.ON 73rd. Other large corporations in the German top ten include Allianz, Deutsche Telekom and the Deutsche Post DHL Group.

Walmart took first place for the tenth time

It is not surprising who leads the list globally. For the tenth time in a row, US retail giant Walmart has taken first place in the ranking. Saudi Aramco, the world‘s largest oil producer, and the Chinese energy company State Grid follow in second and third place.

According to Fortune, in addition to the energy sector, the technology sector has also proven to be robust and profitable. The tech company with the highest turnover is fourth among the mail order companies Amazon. The other big tech companies are also represented in the list. Apple ranked eighth and Alphabet ranked 17th. Microsoft ranked 30th and Meta 81st.

