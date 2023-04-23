Fortune tellers and magicians, Crepet: “We need to establish a professional register”

The interview with the psychiatrist analyzes the phenomenon of deception by those who profess to be magicians or seers: “It is due to the lack of scientific culture”

fortune tellers, sensitive, fortune tellers e wizards. They are just some of the figures linked to the occult world that it has now become a real business. And this is not a recent phenomenon: just think of the 80s of Wanna Marchi, the queen of teleshopping who made headlines for the entire following decade thanks to her countless scams. Yet while the speech seems dated, it is current more than ever.

The last case is that of the fortuneteller Asiaunmasked for fraud and tax evasion, from which assets worth over 900 thousand euros were seized. Not to mention the seer of Trevignano, Gisella Cardia, who is being investigated for fraud. Yet another, the phantom maga Morganawas convicted a month ago of aggravated fraud after asking for 12 thousand euros to remove (she said) the evil eye.

But what is the terrain on which all these figures proliferate? Affaritaliani.it he asked Paolo Crepetone of the leading experts in psychiatry and sociology in Italy and internationally.

“The problem is that ours is a Country without scientific culture” – a shortcoming that dates back centuries – explains the professor. “With us there is a thought totally irrational, which over the course of history has turned into a hunt for witches and heretics because they represented a transversal thought. And the enemy of all this was the churchwhich has always tried to keep the mystery”. According to Crepet, therefore, to analyze the phenomenon, rather than talking about psychological manipulation, it is necessary to consider this recourse to the irrational, which is hugebecause for every psychotherapist there will be at least 20 fortune tellers”.

