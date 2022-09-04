Home Business Forum Ambrosetti: in Cernobbio focus on Italy with the big names in politics
Forum Ambrosetti: in Cernobbio focus on Italy with the big names in politics

Forum Ambrosetti: in Cernobbio focus on Italy with the big names in politics

Last day of meetings and debates at the Ambrosetti Forum in Cernobbio. After the discussions on the global economy and the European Agenda, today the focus will be on Italy’s prospects. The final day of the Forum will discuss Italy’s competitiveness, digital ecosystems and enabling reforms for the NRP.

The stage of the Ambrosetti Forum will then wear the clothes of a “Political Tribune”: it will be a “high noon” for the six leaders of the main political groups called for the first time to confront each other together in this electoral campaign. Carlo Calenda, Giuseppe Conte (in video link), Enrico Letta, Giorgia Meloni, Matteo Salvini and Antonio Tajani will speak at the workshop on Lake Como that brings together the elite of finance and politics. The formula will be that of the round of the table, with two hours of debate.

The forty-eighth edition of the Ambrosetti Forum saw the participation of over 200 managers. In addition to the message of the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, fifteen ministers of the Italian government, two European commissioners and numerous Italian and foreign politicians arrived in Cernobbio. The works were followed all over the world thanks to the connection with over 200 hubs. Eighty speakers, twenty-two work sessions and over twenty countries represented.

