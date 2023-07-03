Forward-looking European industrial policy

The acquisition of critical infrastructure, such as rails, roads, hospitals, energy and water supplies by foreign investors – such as the Greek port of Piraeus by the Chinese shipping company COSCO – has been heavily criticized in the past. A sell-off of the state’s “family silver” and a deterioration in services of general interest are feared. While economic activities of this type by third countries in the EU have long been discussed critically in public, the sale of important industrial and technology companies to non-European investors only recently became a widely discussed topic.

Critical infrastructure and strategically important companies

So did the American air conditioning company Carrier Global the heat pump sector taken over by the German company Viessmann – a company that is of great importance in the energy and heating transition. The question now arises as to whether the takeover of strategically important companies (and the associated know-how for socio-ecological transformation) by non-European investors is compatible with an active industrial policy in the interests of employees.

Infrastructure is “critical” if it either covers parts of the services of general interest (housing, water, energy, etc.) or plays an important role in guaranteeing the basic needs of daily life (food and health care, etc.). In addition, companies that produce economically relevant or innovative technologies and products are of great strategic importance. This includes in particular those technologies and products that are central to the ecological transformation. The Net-Zero Industry Act The EU names the areas of batteries, photovoltaics, wind power, heat pumps, hydrogen, renewable gases, CO2 capture and storage technologies as well as network infrastructure technology as strategically particularly relevant. Therefore, according to this regulation, at least 40 percent of the European demand for green or clean technologies and products should be produced in the EU itself. From an Austrian perspective, this includes companies such as the steel group Voestalpinethe heater manufacturer Windhager or the German semiconductor manufacturer Infineon Technologies with the locations in Austria – e.g. B. in Villach/Carinthia.

The demand for the products of these strategically important companies will continue to increase in the course of digitization and the transformation to a more sustainable economy. The global competition for supremacy in such key technologies is already in full swing. Establishing ownership of such strategically important companies is the goal of this competitive struggle. Because (private or state) control of research and production capacities and the market parameters – supply and demand, key technologies and know-how, data and computing power – translates into political-economic power. In this context, John Kenneth Galbraith also speaks of the “technostructure”, which gradually replaces markets and competition.

Critical and strategic dependencies

China‘s rise to become a global technology leader in certain areas is based on decades of active industrial policy and a centrally controlled economic strategy with two pillars, namely the Silk Road Initiative (Belt and Road Initiative) and “Made in China 2025”. The latter aims to dominate the entire supply chain for their products in 10 industries. According to estimates by Stanford University, this strategy is endowed with 1.7 percent of China‘s gross domestic product, which means strategically important companies built and promoted become. But not only China, but also the USA have passed extensive funding programs, namely the Chips and Science Act with around 280 billion US dollars and with around 600 billion US dollars Inflation Reduction Act. Taking into account the additional tax benefits granted, the actual value of the package is estimated at more than 1 trillion US dollars. In contrast, the EU’s trade policy strategy was based primarily on the principle of rights-based, liberal trade and confidence in the free market and the functioning of intra-European competition.

Against this background, it is not surprising that a socio-ecological transformation in the EU without these imports from China is currently unthinkable. China currently supplies the majority of the photovoltaic modules that are installed in Europe. Chinese companies are also pioneers in the manufacture of Batteries for e-mobility. This European dependency is regularly criticized when European companies are sold to competitors from other EU countries or foreign investors buy shares in strategically important companies or critical infrastructure: most recently the sale of the German company Viessmann, which operates in the heat pump and air conditioning sector, with around 14,000 employees to the US group Carrier Global. The fear is that there will be one Transfer of technological know-how and long-term job losses at German locations. In addition, there are general concerns about existing dependencies, because According to an EU analysis, 137 products are very susceptible to capacity and supply bottlenecks. This means a danger for the supply, for example with medicines, but also for the success of the twin transition.

Companies as key players in the socio-ecological transformation

In addition to the critical infrastructure, the strategic companies play an important role in achieving the climate goals. These companies are important players in the socio-ecological transformation through the production of innovative products and the creation of high-quality jobs. The AK and the trade unions understand this to mean overcoming the climate crisis through measures that shape sustainability ecologically, socially and economically at the same time. A forward-looking industrial policy must be aware of the strategic importance of these companies and actively promote them. Letting the free market decide will not be enough, since the USA and China not only trust in competition, but also set strict investment and takeover criteria. For example, the Inflation Reduction Act provides that funded projects must have at least 40 percent domestic value added.

The most recent examples of the restructuring of ownership of strategically important companies in Austria by letterbox companies or private investors, whose business focus is solely on “shareholder value”, show how important it is to realign European industrial and subsidy policies and to rethink the European free movement of capital :

The takeover of the Ad-Blue producer Agrolinz Melamine GmbH through the Czech Agrofert Groupwhich has given it a de facto monopoly-like position on the Austrian fertilizer market.

The detachment of the telecom mast infrastructure from the A1 Telekom Austria into its own listed company – but with the same shareholder structure as the A1. Its main shareholder is the Mexican investor Carlos Slim, who owns his shares America Movil, the third largest mobile operator in the world. ÖBAG has approved this process and the spin-off deal with the extension of the syndicate agreement with the America Movil junktimated, which secures the state holding over and above its shares influence. However, this process could facilitate a possible sale of the spun-off Tower Company with its approx. 15,000 mobile phone masts to international investors in the future.

The announcement of the voluntary purchase offer by IFM Global Infrastructure based on the Cayman Islands to increase the shareholding to 50 percent minus one share in Vienna-Schwechat Airport, which represents a critical infrastructure for Austria. The federal states of Vienna and Lower Austria, which each own 20 percent of the shares plus 2 shares, were able to just secure the Austrian majority in the ownership structure by purchasing a few shares.

The desire for European technologies and infrastructure has not gone unnoticed by the European Commission. Under the catchphrase “Open Strategic Autonomy” the commitment to open markets should be supplemented with the demand for sustainability criteria in trade agreements as well as instruments and rules that the EU will need in the future to assert itselfwithout isolating yourself.

promotion and protection

In addition to creating the regulatory framework and legal certainty for the European economic area, it is necessary to support strategically important companies through training programs, subsidies and good location conditions. Based on the research results of the economist Mariana Mazzucato, more funds for basic research should flow into sectors in which companies make only few investments because of the high risk and lengthy processes. In the long term, it is these investments in technical innovations that also benefit strategically important companies and enable them to be more successful in international competition. This is how the market leadership of American tech companies builds Apple and Microsoft until today government investment in basic research that made possible the invention of the internet and the touch screen, for example.

Against this background, the European free movement of capital must be reconsidered. State strategic participation in key industries and strategic infrastructure is not an unjustified restriction of capital – i.e. investors – from third countries, but the basis of a European industrial and technology policy of the future. Also, prohibiting takeovers for economic reasons should not be taboo. The EU regulation establishing a framework for screening foreign direct investments from October 2020 was developed in pre-crisis mode – i.e. before the Covid-19 pandemic and the Ukraine war. She assumes that international investors will be open to technology. The fact that this approach needs to be reconsidered is clear from the comment by the competent authority EU Commissioner Dombrovskis out: “The EU remains open to foreign investment, but this openness is not unconditional. It has to be balanced. We must continue to improve our ability to maintain this balance.” Given that 13 Member States do not have any legal regulations controlling foreign investment, a large part of the EU remains open to foreign investment without conditionalities such as a location guarantee or safeguards against technology outflow. Better use should be made of workers’ and their representatives’ knowledge of operational processes and technological developments by providing them with a active role when examining foreign direct investments.

Finally, in terms of an active industrial policy, the compatibility of foreign takeovers of strategically important companies with the 2050 goal of the EU – namely the transformation to a climate-neutral economy – and with the Green Deal, dem Green Deal Industrial Plan and the Paris climate agreement to consider.

Conclusion

Although the takeover of critical infrastructure by non-European investors has repeatedly been the subject of public debate in recent years, the sale of strategically important companies has received little attention. It is positive for the EU business location and the socio-ecological transformation that this topic is now attracting more attention. In addition to the promotion and development of innovative technologies, a forward-looking industrial policy must also ensure that companies with strategic relevance – and thus valuable know-how – remain in European ownership.

