Forza Italia, with Fascina on the command deck, the relationship with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is very solid

With Silvio Berlusconi hospitalized in serious conditions at the San Raffaele in Milan, and with the times of a possible recovery to return to full political activity which are a question mark, the power in Forza Italia is all in the hands of the deputy and comrade martha fascinates. It is she, with the agreement of the sons of the former Cavaliere and of the deputy prime minister Antonio Tajani, who takes the key decisions for the party in the event of Berlusconi’s physical impossibility.

And the latest changes in the blue party demonstrate one thing very clear: with Fascina on the command deck, the relationship with the premier Giorgia Meloni is very solid and, in fact, Forza Italia has become a sort of branch of the Brothers of Italy, as seen in the Pnrr case with the group leader Paolo Barelli who denied the Northern League line carried out by Riccardo Molinari, openly siding with Palazzo Chigi on the full use of all European funds.

On the other hand, Licia Ronzulli appears increasingly isolated due to her privileged relationship with the League and in particular with Matteo Salvini. The ministers Gilberto Pichetto Fratin (Environment and Energy) e Paul Zangrillo (Public administration) are very loyal to Fascina while Tajani, who always maintains a balanced position, is certainly not an ally of Ronzulli.

The reading that is made in these difficult hours for Forza Italia is that of a party ever closer to the premier. On the other hand, just ad Affaritaliani.it, today Gianfranco Rotondi predicted a common future for Forza Italia and Fratelli d’Italia. And there are all the signs that indicate that the forecast of the last Christian Democrat in Parliament is correct and above all spot on.

