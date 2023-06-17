Forza Italia is now at 10% (emotional effect). But at the Europeans he risks…

Emotional effect for the death of Berlusconi, Forza Italia has risen. Polls divided, but at the European elections it also risks being halved

How much is Forza Italia worth after the death of Silvio Berlusconi? It is the question that many, politicians and others, are asking themselves in these hours. Affaritaliani.it asked this question of four of Italy’s most famous pollsters.

“Now it is worth an extra point after Berlusconi’s death and therefore Forza Italia has reached 7.5-8%”, he explains Livio Gigliuto, president of the Piepoli Institute. “It is about the empathy effect, the emotion effect, also considering that the media are telling Berlusconi’s story a lot and have reactivated a feeling of the electorate. But the 2024 European elections are very far away and it is difficult for this feeling to remain for a year. It will be up to the new management and above all Antonio Tajani to take up the challenge, but it will not be easy to keep the emotional flame alive. Forza Italia risks losing even half of the electorate to the Brothers of Italy in the European championships”.

Of the same opinion Renato Mannheimer, partner Eumetraaccording to which “now, after his death, Forza Italia has reached 9-10%, but I believe that as the months go by it will drop and lose consensus once the emotional effect is finished”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

