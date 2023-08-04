Forza Italia, Tajani armors himself with the faithful. Marta Fascina already set aside

emiliano tajani base one toast (2)

Tajani secures his position ahead of the congress

Antono Tajani appoints three loyalists to lead key sectors of Forza Italia. The indication comes during the meeting of the secretariat which unanimously approves the nominations and his proposal to hold the national congress on 24 and 25 February in Rome. The pro tempore secretary’s move appears to be a sort of ‘armoring’ in view of his candidacy for the meeting which will be held before the European ones.

Among the promoted there are Francesco Battistoni, Alessandro Battilocchio and Raffaele Nevi. The first, in FI since 1994 originally from the province of Viterbo but elected in September in the Marche where he has been commissioner since 2019, is the new head of the organization. Battistoni takes the place of Gregorio Fontana, not re-nominated in the last elections, which will deal with a new sector, ‘Principles, values ​​and historical memory of Forza Italia’, with the “task of taking care of the archive and the documentary database, to enhance the history and fundamental principles of the movement and of its reference figure, the president Silvio Berlusconi”. battilocchio will instead be in charge of the new ‘Electoral’ sector, with the “task of coordinating the preliminary and implementation activities of the electoral campaigns at European, national, regional and local level, coordinating with the homologous figures at regional and local level”. In the end, Nevi will be the new spokesperson, he will take care of relations with the press and will soon have to identify a “person for relations with the foreign media”.

“The other heads of the sector are reconfirmed”, it is important to specify in the note released by the party. Among these also Tullio Ferrante, underlined in another note, sent at a later time to clarify that the ‘Tesseramento’ for which the undersecretary believed to be close to Marta Fascina is responsible will be raised to the rank of ‘sector’. Therefore, Alberto Barachini remains at the head of ‘Communication’; to the ‘Local Authorities’ Maurizio Gasparri; to the ‘Relations with allies’ Licia Ronzulli; to the ‘Departments’ Alessandro Cattaneo; and to the ‘Formation’ Maria Alessandra Gallone.

Tajani’s choice was therefore to create new sectors to be entrusted to loyalists without taking away positions from others which could have created discontent, which the secretary would like to avoid in view of a congress that he hopes will be as unified as possible. While, as Repubblica writes, in fact “Fascina disappears from the force galaxy”.

The decision to nominate was unanimously confirmed by the secretariat Adrian Galliani to the supplementary calls called for 22 and 23 October for the seat in the Senate vacant after the death of Berlusconi (Monza and Brianza). “I spoke to Meloni and Salvini to whom I proposed the name of Galliani for the by-elections in Monza. They fully agree with them,” Tajani said during the secretariat.

