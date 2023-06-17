Forza Italia, Tajani relaunches in the name of Cav. But there are those who sing the de profundis

“Come on Italy died with Silvio Berlusconi”? Meanwhile Tajani relaunches the party in the name of Cav

When one pope dies, another popes. In this case, in reference to the “Pope-King” Silvio Berlusconiit will not be simple or obvious to keep alive and give continuity to Come on Italy, keep its leadership groups united in the center and in the periphery, indicate and make realistic a political perspective that is convincing for the hard core of the electorate, at least around 10% of the votes. Never, in post-war Italy until today, has there been a strong “personal party” like Come on Italy.

A party that for better or for worse has done everything the Cav di Arcore wanted, both with reference to the political line and with reference to the choice of its political and institutional management groups. Now that the “father-master” is gone, nothing should be taken for granted. What will become of the party founded by the former prime minister in 1994 which today supports the Meloni government with Brothers of Italy, Lega e We Moderates? Berlusconi did not want, or did not know how, to find a successor at the head of FI because FI identified and identifies itself in all respects with its founder. Hence the sentence of those who see a discounted outlet: “Silvio died, Forza Italia died”.

Also because Forza Italia has always had a formal but fictitious management group: a party with a single boss surrounded by butlers, yes men and yes women, with the stewardship in tow. There are not a few, inside and outside the party, friends, opponents and enemies, who predict the end of Come on Italy. It’s not just a matter of numbers, even if the numbers are decisive here.

