On the day of the 79th anniversary of the massacre, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni dedicated a message to the victims of the Fosse Ardeatine that immediately triggered the controversy. Precisely Meloni’s words entrusted to a press release, the memory “335 innocent Italians massacred just because they were Italians”. A sentence that the oppositions, Pd e Left Green Alliance in particular, they dispute. According to representatives of the two parties, in fact, i 355 exterminated by Nazi madness in the quarries were massacred not only because they were Italians but also “partisans, politicians, Jews, anti-fascists”, which the premier does not mention in the message.

Also this morning (March 24) the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarellafollowed by the Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto, paid homage to the victims on the day of the 79th anniversary of the Fosse Ardeatine massacre. On stage, among others, the president of the Senate Ignazio La Russa, the president of the Chamber, Lorenzo Fontana, the mayor of Rome Roberto Gualtieri, the vice president of the Lazio Region, Roberta Angelilli.

Meloni, the message for the 79th anniversary of the Fosse Ardeatine massacre

Meloni’s words: “Today Italy honors the victims of the Fosse Ardeatine massacre. Seventy-nine years ago 335 Italians were brutally murdered by the Nazi occupation troops in retaliation for the partisan attack in via Rasella. A massacre that marked a of the deepest and most painful wounds inflicted on our national community: 335 innocent Italians massacred just because they were Italian”.

The prime minister continues: “It is up to all of us – institutions, civil society, schools and the world of information – to remember those martyrs and to tell the younger generations in particular what happened on that terrible March 24, 1944. May memory never be a mere exercise of style but a civic duty to be exercised every day”.

Meloni, the controversy breaks out: “Can you write ‘anti-fascists’?”

Chiara Braga, Pd deputy and secretary of the Presidency of the Chamber of Deputies, wrote in a tweet: “335 martyrs in a quarry not far from the houses. Not because they are Italians but because they are partisans, politicians, Jews, dissidents, together with many free women and men, killed in retaliation. The darkest night of Nazi-fascist violence. Never again”.

While the national secretary of the Italian Left Nicola Fratoianni, parliamentarian of the Green Left Alliance, tweeted: ﻿”No president Meloni: 335 people – they were not killed by the Nazi-fascists at the Fosse Ardeatine just because they were Italians. Because they were Italians and anti-fascists, Jews, partisans Will one day be able to write that word? Anti-fascist”.

