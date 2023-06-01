Home » Found the body of Giulia Tramontano, the boyfriend confesses to the murder
Found the body of Giulia Tramontano, the boyfriend confesses to the murder

by admin
Found the body of Giulia Tramontano, the boyfriend confesses to the murder

Giulia Tramontano, missing

Tramontano murder, boyfriend to the carabinieri: “Dig here”

The lifeless body of Julia Tramontano, la 29 enne PRECINCT in the seventh month, it was found in the night by the carabinieri, he was in an abandoned area near the town of Senago in Milan, to kill her was the fiancé which he confessed, after they were found in his car traces of blood. Alessandro Impagnatiello, investigated for voluntary homicide, concealment of a corpse and non-consensual abortion, – reads the Corriere della Sera – was taken to the Arma barracks for interrogation. The girl was wanted since May 29 last year. Subsequently, the circumstance of the quarrel with boyfriend. Impgnatiello had a relationship with another girl.

They set he had discovered it shortly before disappearing. According to what the Ansa news agency writes, Impagnetiello has indicated the body of the woman hidden in a strip of land behind the pits of a building in via Monte Rosa in Senago, in the Milan area, not far from the couple’s home. Investigators found traces of blood yesterday in his car, a white T-Roc SUV. There is also a picture portraying Impagnetiello as he leaves the house, considered important for the investigation. The suspicion is that it was him to write the sms with which Tramontano took his leave on Saturday evening from friends and family members.

