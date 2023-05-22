Foundation as an investor – Money flows into Swiss SMEs from the Pfister sale – News

In 2019 Möbel Pfister was sold to Austria. The previous owner, a foundation, is now investing in Swiss SMEs.

When Gabriela Manser was looking for a successor for the beverage manufacturer Goba, she examined all options: a merger, a sale to employees, a sale to private individuals.

But she discarded all those options. “I have been able to build up and develop the company in the third generation,” she says, referring to the wide range of drinks such as the Flauder mineral water that Goba has produced in recent years. “I wanted to be sure that things would continue after me,” she says.

Continuation thanks to the Pfister Foundation

Manser sold the company to the FG Pfister Foundation. In the purpose of the foundation, she has rediscovered her own values. «Work has to make sense. The return must be right, but success only comes with meaningfulness,” Manser is convinced.

For the new owners, the focus is not on short-term returns, but on the company’s long-term prospects. The actual purpose of the FG Pfister Foundation is to maintain jobs and strengthen Switzerland as a workplace.

Foundation purpose reinterpreted

The foundation goes back to Fritz Gottlieb Pfister. He contributed the family shares to the Möbel Pfister AG welfare foundation in the 1990s. The FG Pfister Foundation, as the supreme body, ensured that the company remained independent, and that the pension and welfare of the employees were to be secured.

Nevertheless, the foundation decided in 2019 to sell the furniture store to the Austrian XXXLutz. “With a heavy heart”, as President Rudolf Obrecht says. The furniture store alone would not have had a future in Switzerland.

That is why the purpose of the foundation has been reinterpreted. The focus is no longer on the Pfister jobs, but on jobs in Switzerland. “We want to give something back to Switzerland with our foundation assets,” says Obrecht.

SMEs should be preserved

He does not comment on the size of the foundation’s assets. Just this much: The foundation looks at around 100 companies every year, but half of them are out of the question according to initial assessments because the values ​​do not fit.

Goba is one of the companies that made it under the umbrella of the foundation. There are now six in total. “The companies have to be able to survive,” says Obrecht. The foundation does not reorganize companies, but wants to preserve companies.

Foundations can help with succession problems

This foundation purpose is still rather rare in Switzerland. “There are numerous foundations that have the purpose of maintaining a single company,” says foundation expert Georg von Schnurnbein from the University of Basel. Just as it used to be the purpose of the FG Foundation.

But the fact that a foundation focuses on the acquisition of various companies is relatively new. But that could change, according to experts. Because: according to estimates, every sixth company in Switzerland is looking for a successor. Foundations could step into the breach as successors.

The FG Pfister model could therefore set a precedent.