Established in the former Soviet era, Russian car “Muscovite” resumes production: Chinese cars change standard

According to recent news, Kuai Technology learned from relevant channels that the“Moscow” car factory resumes workand began mass production of the “Moscovite-3” model.

The car is positioned as a small SUV, offering fuel version and pure electric version, and its true identity,It is the OEM model of the X4 (fuel vehicle) and E40X (pure electric vehicle) under the Sihao brand of China Jiangqi Group.。

According to the plan, the factory will produce four models, including an electric car and a sedan, but the styles of these cars seem to be familiar to domestic consumers, so I won’t introduce them one by one here.

According to official news, the fuel version of Moskvich-3 has two displacements of 1.5T and 1.6T, with a maximum output of 150 horsepower and a peak torque of 210 Nm; It can output a maximum of 150 horsepower and a peak torque of 340 Nm. Refer to the mileage of Sihao E40X, which is about 420km.

Kryshkin, project manager of the Russian “Moscovich” automobile factory: If we consider the current situation of Russian automakers,The restart of production means not only a historic moment, but also the return of car manufacturing in Russia。

Domestic consumers may not be familiar with Muscovites,This factory was founded in 1930 as an automobile factory in the former Soviet Unionoccupied the leading position in the Russian automobile industry in the 1970s and 1980s, and was once considered a banner of the Soviet automobile manufacturing industry.

However, due to poor management, at the beginning of the 21st century, it was acquired by Renault of France, and the factory production line stopped producing “Moskovitch” brand cars since then. In May this year, Renault Motors withdrew from the Russian market.The factory was transferred to the Moscow City Administration and was subsequently renamed the “Moskovitch” automobile factory。