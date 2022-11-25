Home Business Founded in the former Soviet era, the Russian car “Muscovite” resumed production: Chinese cars changed standard–fast technology–technology changes the future
Business

Founded in the former Soviet era, the Russian car “Muscovite” resumed production: Chinese cars changed standard–fast technology–technology changes the future

by admin
Founded in the former Soviet era, the Russian car “Muscovite” resumed production: Chinese cars changed standard–fast technology–technology changes the future

Established in the former Soviet era, Russian car “Muscovite” resumes production: Chinese cars change standard

According to recent news, Kuai Technology learned from relevant channels that the“Moscow” car factory resumes workand began mass production of the “Moscovite-3” model.

The car is positioned as a small SUV, offering fuel version and pure electric version, and its true identity,It is the OEM model of the X4 (fuel vehicle) and E40X (pure electric vehicle) under the Sihao brand of China Jiangqi Group.

According to the plan, the factory will produce four models, including an electric car and a sedan, but the styles of these cars seem to be familiar to domestic consumers, so I won’t introduce them one by one here.

Established in the former Soviet era, Russian car

According to official news, the fuel version of Moskvich-3 has two displacements of 1.5T and 1.6T, with a maximum output of 150 horsepower and a peak torque of 210 Nm; It can output a maximum of 150 horsepower and a peak torque of 340 Nm. Refer to the mileage of Sihao E40X, which is about 420km.

Established in the former Soviet era, Russian car

Kryshkin, project manager of the Russian “Moscovich” automobile factory: If we consider the current situation of Russian automakers,The restart of production means not only a historic moment, but also the return of car manufacturing in Russia

Established in the former Soviet era, Russian car

Domestic consumers may not be familiar with Muscovites,This factory was founded in 1930 as an automobile factory in the former Soviet Unionoccupied the leading position in the Russian automobile industry in the 1970s and 1980s, and was once considered a banner of the Soviet automobile manufacturing industry.

See also  Retired U.S. general: Russia’s aggression against Ukraine could not have happened without the CCP’s secret support | aggression | war | United States

However, due to poor management, at the beginning of the 21st century, it was acquired by Renault of France, and the factory production line stopped producing “Moskovitch” brand cars since then. In May this year, Renault Motors withdrew from the Russian market.The factory was transferred to the Moscow City Administration and was subsequently renamed the “Moskovitch” automobile factory

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Editor in charge: Luomu

You may also like

Eusalp: Switzerland takes over the presidency for the...

Increase in telephone tariffs: Federconsumatori asks for discussions...

Redmi K60 or the first launch!Dimensity 8200 models...

Fs: agreement with unions, 300 euros for bills...

Return to the pinnacle! Four new features of...

BetterThis: Revenues (+27%) and Ebitda (+25%) grew in...

STYLAND HOLD (00211) released its interim results, with...

The Moby ferries towed by Aponte

Zhuojia Holdings (01827) released its interim results with...

From Leonardo and Fincantieri ships with space technology

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy