Founder hands over CEO posts: These managers make decisions at Zolar

The management team of the Berlin climate tech startup Zolar. In the middle, founder and ex-CEO Alex Melzer. zoars

He hands over the helm to a man with 25 years of experience in making large companies even bigger: Solo founder Alex Melzer will hand over his position as CEO of the Berlin solar startup Zolar to the British from May 2023 Jamie Heywood next. “In the past few months, I’ve been asking myself what it would take to make the next quantum leap as an organization,” writes Melzer in a very personal way Linkedin-Post about his decision. “When I’m wearing my CEO hat, the answer is pretty tough; however, when I wear my founder’s hat, the answer is surprisingly simple: we need to bring on board an experienced leader (…) who can take us to the next level as an organization.”

someone how Jamie Heywood: “Ex-Uber, Ex-Amazon, Ex-Virgin” reads his LinkedIn summary. For several years he was responsible for the music label Virgin in various management positions in China and Great Britain, then he worked for almost four years as Director Electronics for Amazon in London and finally became Regional General Manager for the UK, Northern and Eastern Europe at Uber. Above all, his task there: drive growth. In a big way.

Demand increased sixfold in the last year

This is exactly what is expected of him at Zolar: There is currently less demand than alternatives to where the majority of our electricity and heat supply has come from so far. Independence from oil and gas. According to the Federal Association of the German Solar Industry (BSW), almost 400,000 new photovoltaic systems were registered in 2022. Several of them from Zolar. According to Zolar, the demand for solar systems has increased six-fold year-on-year since the beginning of the war in Ukraine and rising energy prices. tendency further increasing.