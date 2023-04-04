Recently, Fangzheng County, Heilongjiang Province held a special promotion meeting for Founder Selenium-rich Rice at the 6th China Selenium-rich Agriculture Development Conference and China Selenium-rich Agricultural Products Expo.

Fangzheng County Exhibitors Awarded

As the “hometown of selenium-enriched rice in China“, Fangzheng County made a special report at the 6th China Selenium-enriched Agriculture Development Conference with the title of “playing the function card and taking a characteristic road to accelerate the high-quality development of Fangzheng’s selenium-enriched rice industry”, introducing The unique ecological environment and advanced cultivation technology of Fangzheng County were introduced, and the development status of the selenium-enriched rice industry in Fangzheng County and the practice and experience in realizing the scale, standardization, functionalization, branding, and internationalization of the selenium-enriched rice industry in Fangzheng County were expounded. He also communicated with various institutions and scholars at the site on the development basis and advantages of the selenium-enriched rice industry in Fangzheng County, and industrial development practices. Chen Shengdou, president of the China Agricultural Technology Promotion Association, said that Fangzheng County’s selenium-enriched rice has become famous all over the country and has become a benchmark for the development of selenium-enriched agriculture across the country. With the continuous maturity of selenium-enriched technology, consumers’ recognition of Fangzheng’s selenium-enriched rice It is also rising year by year, and the market prospect of Founder Rice will be even broader in the future.

At the special promotion meeting of Founder Selenium-enriched Rice, 16 rice companies participating in the exhibition in Fangzheng County displayed different styles of Founder Selenium-enriched Rice, which attracted dealers from all over the country to stop to discuss cooperation, effectively increasing the sales volume and market influence of Founder Rice . (Zang Xiangdong, Heilongjiang Daily reporter Bai Yunfeng)