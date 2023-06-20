Founder Transition: Moritz Kothe comes when the founders leave

Moritz Kothe has taken over several startups from the founders as CEO. What appeals to him about this role – and why the change process takes many months, he reveals in the podcast.

Moritz Kothe took over Aroundhome from the founder after twelve years

At some point it’s time to go. The time has come for founders when their own company has grown too big and they need an experienced manager. Or you want to build something new. But it can take a lot of time until a successor is found, as Moritz Kothe revealed to us in our podcast “So geht Startup”.

“>

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To view, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

Our podcast guest Kothe is currently the CEO of the Aroundhome platform, a platform that homeowners can use to buy products and services for their homes. Kothe took over the managerial post in 2021 – as the successor to founder Robin Behlau, who built up Aroundhome in 2008 together with Enpal scene star Mario Kohle and later sold it to ProSiebenSat.1. Since handing over the baton to Kothe, Behlau from the Advisory Board has been watching how the company is progressing.

Handing over to a successor is not always easy – and it can also take a long time. According to Kothe, many months can pass. It can even take more than a year from the founder’s first idea until someone like Moritz Kothe takes over the baton.

With walks and dinner to the Founder Transition

The numerous personal discussions between him and the founder were particularly important. “How did we decide for each other,” says Kothe. “We went for walks together. One ended in the rain and then we were under a tree. We went to dinner together.” Both would have needed a lot and very intensive time together to get to know each other. So that everyone gets clarity about the so-called “Founder Transition”. “And we then made the decision in this direction that I had the honor of taking over and continuing to lead this company,” says the manager.

read too

ProSiebenSat.1 stocks up on the buyer portal – and rates it at 140 million

Aroundhome is not the first company that Moritz Kothe has taken over from a founder. At the cell phone provider Blau, he became part of the management when the founding trio left. He also took over the management from the founders of the company rating platform Kununu, which belongs to the Xing mother company New Work.

Kununu: Not everything went according to plan

At Kununu, however, not everything went according to plan: the important US expansion did not work even after several attempts, as Kothe explains in the podcast “So geht Startup”. The manager also talks about what it’s like to be the person who leaves a company after several years. And how you can gradually build up the trust of the employees in the new company.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

