Home Business Founder’s daughter Meng Wanzhou moves to the top of Huawei
Business

Founder’s daughter Meng Wanzhou moves to the top of Huawei

by admin
Founder’s daughter Meng Wanzhou moves to the top of Huawei

An the head of the Chinese telecom giant Huawei, a politically sensitive personnel decision is pending, which could have an impact on the difficult relationship with the USA. The daughter of the company founder, CFO Meng Wanzhou, who was once targeted by the US judiciary, is to take over the rotating chairmanship of the group on April 1 for the first time. Informed circles confirmed to the German Press Agency in Beijing that a successor plan for the 78-year-old CEO Ren Zhengfei should be initiated.

The rise of the 51-year-old to the top of the company could increase the considerable political reservations in the USA against Huawei. According to press reports, US President Joe Biden is currently considering tightening sanctions against the company. Huawei could be denied access to semiconductors from key US suppliers like Qualcomm or Intel. The US claims threats to national security.

But Beijing sees the sanctions as an attempt by rival USA to slow down China‘s technological and political rise in the world. “External attempts to suppress and contain China are escalating,” Premier Li Keqiang lamented on Sunday at the opening of the annual session of the People’s Congress in Beijing. In order to stand up more on its own feet in the face of headwinds, China is pushing ahead with technological innovation by any means necessary.

allegations of bank fraud

The daughter of the charismatic Huawei founder gained dubious international prominence at the end of 2018. At the request of the US judiciary, the chief financial officer was arrested in Canada on charges of bank fraud to circumvent sanctions against Iran. The tug-of-war escalated into drama right from the start when two Canadians were arrested on suspicion of espionage in China. Diplomats spoke of “hostage politics”.

See also  China's four major operators do not support the US version of the iPhone 14 should be cautious when buying - Apple iPhone

You may also like

Nubia Z50 Ultra shrinks system firmware: only 8...

Golem.de: IT news for professionals

Citizenship income changes, Mia at the start: how...

Examples of corporate mobility management – A&W Blog

Superbonus 110%, the rules for completing work on...

Gold Asian market: Gold futures hover near 1-month...

If you neglect the care sector, you are...

Resolution 20 of 02/27/2023 – Purchase of fuel...

Piazza Affari starts on the rise. Well Tim...

Table demand growth slows down, hot coils or...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy