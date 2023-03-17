Friends since first grade: founding team Anton Gartner (left) and Henning Staudt. HEAT MVMNT

It is the summer of 2003. The new first graders are starting school in a primary school in Neustadt an der Weinstraße. Among them: Henning Staudt and Anton Gartner. Fifteen years later, they found their first startup together, and their second in 2020. The two have dared what many consider not a good idea at all: starting a company with a good friend.

According to the German Startup Monitor 2022 founded in a team – many of them among friends or colleagues. There are numerous prominent examples: the Ooia founders Kati Ernst and Kristine Zeller, for example, or the Mymüsli team made up of Hubertus Bessau, Philipp Kraiss and Max Wittrock.

Nevertheless, experts warn again and again against mixing private and business matters. Instead, they advise choosing the founding team based on objective criteria. “If you were to put together a team optimally, two factors are usually addressed in scientific studies,” says Kai Thürbach, Professor of Management and Entrepreneurship at the Technical University of Cologne.

“Friends often don’t fall into the optimal categories”

“One is complementary skills. And the other are complementary personalities.” A combination of different subjects, such as business administration and computer science, and of extroverted and introverted characters is ideal. “The problem is that friends often don’t fall into these optimal categories because they got to know each other while studying together, for example.”

In theory, Henning Staudt (25) and Anton Gartner (26) also do not correspond to the ideal founding team: Before founding the company, both studied economics and worked in similar part-time jobs and internships. Staudt recalls that the lack of technical skills proved to be a problem right from the start.

For their first startup Heat Mvmnt – a platform on which information about new sneaker models and special editions is collected – the founders needed a website, later several apps were added. “We had to buy all the knowledge from day one. That wasn’t ideal,” says Staudt in an interview with Gründerszene.

“If someone is strictly against it, we won’t do it”

According to the founder, they complemented each other better in terms of their personalities. “I’m a bit more cautious, Anton is a bit more daring. We usually find a good balance between the two extremes.” However, it was not easy to switch from a friendly to a professional approach to one another and to give critical feedback, for example, especially at the beginning.

This observation is confirmed by a study by a research team headed by Andreas Kuckertz, Professor of Business Administration at the University of Hohenheim, from 2011. According to this, friend founders find it difficult, especially in the case of the first startup, to objectively assess the performance of their friends and, in extreme cases, to give notice of termination .

“We’ve gotten used to it now,” says Staudt today, almost five years after founding the first company. Above all, neutral, unemotional communication, which clearly differs from friendly conversations, helped. “This way you can separate the two worlds from each other,” explains the founder. And: The power is evenly distributed in the team. “We decide everything important together. Our basic principle is: If someone is strictly against it, then we won’t do it.”

Starting a startup is like a relationship

If such basic rules are clarified from the outset, he sees almost exclusively advantages in a friendship between founders. “I know how Anton ticks and how I have to pick him up – and vice versa as well. We have a similar basic attitude in many ways and can exchange ideas between people, which is why conflicts only very rarely arise.”

Expert Thürbach from the TH Köln also emphasizes that in reality more than just objective criteria are important. “If the competencies are optimally distributed, but the founders cannot work well together, then this will not result in a successful team.” In case of doubt, the founders could also acquire a lack of know-how afterwards or bring it into the company via another person.

Ultimately, the decisive factor is whether the chemistry between the two is right, says Thürbach – after all, founding a start-up can definitely be compared to a new relationship. If the founders don’t manage to bring professionalism into the relationship after the initial euphoria, there is a risk of getting on each other’s nerves or arguing. The economist points out that not only does the company suffer from this, but also the friendship.

“You get to know each other in even more facets”

One more reason for Henning Staudt to found a company with a good friend instead of a stranger. “If you get along well on a friendly level, it’s easier to found a company,” he is convinced. After five years and two startups founded, the friendship between him and his co-founder is even closer than ever. “You get to know each other through the company in a much more multifaceted way and from a different perspective,” he says.

According to Staudt, the advantages of a friendly founding team were also evident in the second joint startup Droptime, an app for news on sneaker sales. For the founding, Gartner and he brought a third person on board with whom they had not been friends before.

From a purely technical point of view, the co-founder, who had already created the website for Heat Mvmnt, would have complemented the team perfectly. “However, it then became apparent relatively quickly that he didn’t have the same focus on the project as we did and that he didn’t really care what became of it,” says Staudt. “I think if he had been a good friend of ours it would have been different.”

It is best to clarify commitment right at the beginning

Finally, the third founder then sold his shares to a friend of Staudt and Gartner. “Since we’ve basically been a trio of friends, things have been going much better. We know how others feel and think relatively the same way about future plans for the company. The drive was there again straight away,” enthuses Staudt.

He would therefore advise one thing above all to anyone who wants to implement a start-up idea with a friend: “Even if you get along very well, you should check at the beginning whether the commitment from both sides is the same. So that someone doesn’t suddenly say after two weeks that they don’t feel like it anymore.”

Expert Thürbach sees it similarly. “Just like with any marriage, you should consider beforehand that this is a long-term commitment and discuss what your goals and priorities are for both parties. These things are often not addressed at all because you think it will take care of itself.” If conflicts do arise, open and professional communication is crucial – if in doubt, a third, outside person can help.

