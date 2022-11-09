Four aspects to prepare for personal pension business China CITIC Bank strives to create one-stop pension financial servicesFly into the homes of ordinary people

In April this year, the General Office of the State Council issued the “Opinions on Promoting the Development of Personal Pensions” (hereinafter referred to as the “Opinions”), and the top-level design of my country’s personal pension policy came to the fore. According to the “Opinions”, funds from individual pension fund accounts can be used to purchase financial management, savings deposits, commercial endowment insurance, and public funds that comply with regulations, are safe, mature and stable, have standardized targets, and focus on long-term value preservation to meet the preferences of different investors. Products, participants can choose independently.

On November 4, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, the Ministry of Finance, the State Administration of Taxation, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, and the China Securities Regulatory Commission jointly issued the “Implementation Measures for Personal Pensions”. The Interim Measures (Draft for Comments)” indicates that the details of the personal pension business have been further clarified on the side of commercial banks and wealth management companies, and the business has been further accelerated.

In fact, with the acceleration of population aging and the steady growth of residents’ wealth, residents’ pension needs are changing from basic “survival-oriented pensions” to warm, high-quality “life-oriented pensions”. Commercial banks are the core of finance. Doing a good job in financial services for the elderly is not only the righteousness of serving the economy and people’s livelihood, but also an opportunity for transformation to meet new opportunities.

China CITIC Bank said that it hopes to make “warm service” truly competitive in China CITIC Bank’s new retail business. As an important embodiment of “warm service”, China CITIC Bank is committed to creating a one-stop pension financial service, and actively prepares for the implementation of personal pension business from four aspects: capital account preparation, product preparation, service preparation, and team preparation.

In terms of capital account preparationOn the one hand, China CITIC Bank actively conducts system connection work with relevant ministries and industry platforms; on the other hand, under the premise of compliance, it focuses on building full-link capabilities from account opening, deposit to investment transactions. At the same time, based on the basic positioning of the account bank, with an open mind, it supports the joint testing and acceptance testing of multiple product organizations and sales organizations.

in product preparation, China CITIC Bank’s pension wealth management, pension funds, and pension insurance product lines “three-pronged approach”, based on the requirements of “safe operation, maturity and stability, standardization of targets, and emphasis on long-term value preservation” as specified in the “Opinions”. Preparation. Specifically: while accelerating the research and development and approval of pension wealth management products, actively carry out agency sales cooperation with other pilot institutions to achieve agency sales access intention; actively implement and participate in the launch and issuance of pension funds, in addition to launching more than 100 mainstream companies in the market. In addition to the pension FOF products, it also specially customized the pension FOF products under the custody of China CITIC Bank; actively connected with the three-pillar pension insurance products, on the basis of commercial pensions and tax-deferred pension annuities, and connected with domestic leading life insurance companies and pension insurance companies. Exclusive business Pension products, pay attention to innovative products at the same time, so that the products are complete and the connection is complete.

in service preparationIn May 2022, China CITIC Bank took the lead in launching the “Happiness+” pension account book in the industry, which realized the collection and display of pension assets, and presented customers with a cross-cycle, cross-platform, and cross-asset class “pension book” service. In the ledger function, in addition to displaying the customer’s pension assets in a comprehensive manner, China CITIC Bank integrates pension gap calculation, pension planning services, electronic social security card and medical insurance electronic voucher services, post-retirement services, and pension communities, etc. One-stop platform for financial services.

in team preparation, China CITIC Bank improves the professional service capabilities of middle-office wealth consultants and front-office sales staff in sub-branch in the field of pension finance through the method of “training empowerment + business certification”. It is worth mentioning that this year, China CITIC Bank took a step ahead in the industry, and cooperated with Tsinghua University to conduct intensive training on “retirement financial planning talents” for front-line wealth management managers. After passing the strict examination and customs clearance, the first batch of “understanding policies” and “understanding customers” in the banking industry were selected. “Professional pension planners who “understand configuration”. This team will sow seeds in the pension finance field of China CITIC Bank, and drive the further improvement of China CITIC Bank’s pension financial service capabilities.

