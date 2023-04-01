process

Four bankers in Zurich convicted over Putin friend’s accounts Gazprombank Switzerland managed millions for a Russian musician. The district court of Zurich sentenced four employees in this connection. But where the Putin friend got so much money from was not questioned. Even after a trial, questions remain unanswered.

The trial before the Zurich District Court triggered a great deal of media coverage at the beginning of March. Keystone

Four employees of Gazprombank Switzerland have been convicted in connection with millions of dollars from a prominent confidant of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Zurich District Court imposed suspended fines on the former head of the bank and three employees for violating their duty of care. The verdict, which was announced on Thursday, is not yet final. The hearing took place in early March.

Between 2014 and 2016, millions were transferred in Zurich via accounts held by Sergei Roldugin, a close friend of Putin, at the Swiss subsidiary of the Russian Gazprombank. The cellist and conductor, known as Putin’s daughter’s godfather, was a straw man, according to the indictment. The bank ceased its Swiss operations last fall.

Bankers have ignored warning signs

“It cannot be determined who the actual beneficial owner was,” said the presiding judge. For the court, however, it was clear that this could not be Roldugin. The bankers did not investigate who Roldugin managed the large sums for, although there were warning signals. For example, he told the New York Times in an interview in 2014 that he had “no millions”.

Who actually owned the assets was not the subject of the proceedings. However, the indictment pointed out that the Russian President, with an official income of only around 100,000 euros a year, had large assets that were managed by people close to him.

Prosecutor speaks of important signal

The head of Gazprombank Switzerland was sentenced to 180 daily rates of CHF 3,000 each, i.e. a suspended sentence of CHF 540,000. Sums between 48,000 and 90,000 francs were set for the three employees. The probationary period is two years.

Three of the accused are from Russia, one was born in Zurich. They had all asked for acquittals. The prosecutor, who had called for seven months in prison on probation, was satisfied on Thursday. The judgment is an important signal for compliance with due diligence requirements in financial transactions, he said.

The investigations in Zurich got underway in 2016 after a network of journalists uncovered dubious financial transactions worldwide. Under the name “Panama Papers” they revealed that a law firm in Panama had founded more than 200,000 shell companies in which politicians and celebrities are said to have hidden assets. (dpa/brother)