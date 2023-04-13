China News Agency, Beijing, April 13th Topic: China‘s foreign trade rebounded beyond expectations in the first quarter and now there are four bright spots

China News Agency reporter Li Xiaoyu

China‘s foreign trade data for the first quarter will be released on the 13th. Despite the overall weak external demand, China‘s foreign trade has achieved a steady start, showing four bright spots.

Import and export growth rebounded significantly

According to official data, the total import and export value of China‘s goods trade in the first quarter was 9.89 trillion yuan (RMB, the same below), a year-on-year increase of 4.8%, and the growth rate was 2.6 percentage points faster than that in the fourth quarter of last year.

Among them, after the growth rate in February turned from negative to positive, the year-on-year growth rate of China‘s imports and exports rebounded sharply to 15.5% in March, far exceeding market expectations.

Lu Daliang, spokesman of the General Administration of Customs of China, said that China‘s foreign trade imports and exports showed strong resilience in the first quarter, and the start was steady and positive, laying the foundation for the promotion of foreign trade stability and quality improvement throughout the year.

The number of foreign trade business entities is increasing steadily

In the first quarter, China had 457,000 foreign trade companies with import and export performance, a year-on-year increase of 5.9%. Among them, there were 384,000 private enterprises, an increase of 7.5%, and imports and exports were 5.18 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 14.4%, accounting for 52.4% of China‘s total import and export value.

The number of foreign trade enterprises with actual import and export performance has increased, indicating that the confidence and expectations of enterprises have increased. In particular, the increase in the number of private enterprises with the advantages of fast response and strong flexibility, and the growth of imports and exports are better than the overall one, which will play a positive role in stabilizing the scale and optimizing the structure of China‘s foreign trade, and also indicates that the vitality and vitality of China‘s foreign trade will be further enhanced.

“New three” export surge

With the changes in the situation of epidemic prevention and control, anti-epidemic supplies, products related to the “stay-at-home economy” and other important supports for China‘s rapid export growth, the current export performance has returned to normal. Finding new growth points is of great significance to the long-term development of China‘s exports.

According to official data, in the first quarter of this year, the total export of China‘s “three new” products of electric passenger vehicles, lithium batteries, and solar batteries increased by 66.9%, with a year-on-year increase of more than 100 billion yuan, raising the overall growth rate of exports by 2 percentage points, compared with last year. The pulling power is further enhanced. Among them, the export of electric passenger vehicles was 64.75 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 122.3%.

Lu Daliang said that in the first quarter of this year, China‘s “three new items” had export records to more than 200 countries and regions around the world, among which the top five markets of the European Union, the United States, ASEAN, South Korea and the United Kingdom accounted for the “new three” exports. 71.6% of the total value.

Market diversification continues to advance

In the first quarter, most of China‘s top ten export markets maintained positive growth. Among them, the export to ASEAN increased by 28% year-on-year, and the growth rate of export to South Korea, India and Mexico also exceeded double digits. Lu Daliang said that China‘s regional market has been further developed and more balanced.

The diversification of the foreign trade market helps to diversify risks and stabilize the foreign trade market when the world economic and trade prospects are facing uncertainties.

Recently, the executive meeting of the State Council has called for the continuous enrichment, adjustment and improvement of relevant policies in response to practical problems in different fields, the implementation of a combination of policies to stabilize foreign trade, and help enterprises stabilize orders and expand markets. With the introduction of more “combined punches” to stabilize foreign trade, China‘s foreign trade will grow steadily.