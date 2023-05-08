Four-day week: what does it mean for the future of work? | Economy | DW

First of all: A four-day week is not the same as a four-day week. A distinction is made between two models. In the first, the 40 hours of a working week are spread over four days instead of five, resulting in four 10-hour days. This model has been introduced in Belgium, for example. Here employees can decide whether they want to do their work four days a week. However, this does not mean that they have less working hours per week.

The second model looks a bit different and follows the 100-80-100 principle, i.e.: 100 percent of the work in 80 percent of the time for 100 percent of the wages. A number of European countries have already carried out test phases for the four-day week in recent years. Iceland, for example, tested between 2015 and 2019 how effective a reduced work week would be with the same wage. Spain will also start a test phase with small and medium-sized companies this spring. 30 percent of the employees of these companies should work at least ten percent fewer hours with full wage compensation. And France now wants to test a shortened working week of 35 hours spread over four days in administration. This model has also long been tested worldwide: for example in New Zealand, Japan and the USA. But what are the advantages and disadvantages of a four-day week?

Advantages of a four-day week:

Less stress with the same productivity

The findings of the previous pilot projects show positive effects. For example, the results of a study published in 2023 British study: Employees were less stressed and had a lower risk of mental illness such as burnout. Anxiety, fatigue and sleep problems also decreased over the study period. 61 companies with around 2,900 employees took part in the test. The majority of companies said they wanted to continue the four-day week permanently. In particular, the increased well-being of the employees is a reason for this decision.

Employees sick less often

At the same time, employees reported sick less often. Sufficient time to relax and less stress are reasons why employees are less likely to get sick, according to work psychologist Hannah SchadeLeibniz Institute for Labor Research at the TU Dortmund. According to Schade, this is also important for the question of how the four-day week can be financed. Because you also have to consider how high the costs would be if there was still a high level of sick leave and many mental illnesses in the company.

More equality and less shortage of skilled workers

However, the four-day week could also play an important role in promoting more equality. In an interview with DW, occupational psychologist Schade points to another result of the British study. It was found that men are more involved in care work during the four-day week, for example looking after their own children or relatives in need of care.

Bernd Fitzenberger, director of the Institute for Labor Market and Vocational Research but also sees a decisive advantage in tackling the shortage of skilled workers with the four-day week. “That makes jobs more attractive and increases the number of applicants for areas in which companies are desperately looking for workers.” It would be easier for families to reconcile work and childcare, and for women in German couple households, who are often still holding back on their careers, it would be easier for them to return to full-time work.

Is less work good for the climate?

It is difficult to measure whether the reduction in working hours has a concrete impact on the climate. The think tank “Concept Work New Economy” writes on their website, for example, that with a four-day week “the energy and resource consumption of (further) existing industries and work routes could also be reduced”. However, how the footprint is reduced for individual employees depends on their individual lifestyle.

companies more attractive to applicants

Although it is primarily employees who want a four-day week, companies can also benefit. “Every company has a competitive advantage if it offers a four-day week,” says Schade. However, it is not the model with the same number of hours that makes the companies attractive, but an actual reduction in hours. “People are willing to put up with other things for that,” said Schade.

Disadvantages of a four-day week:

Maybe more stress?

According to economist Bernd Fitzenberger, one disadvantage of the model could be the increase in working hours. More needs to be done in less time – which could also lead to more stress. With the four-day model in Belgium, for example, employees continue to work 40 hours a week, spread over just four days. Alternatively, they can also reduce their number of hours – in this case, however, they would also receive less salary.

Productivity not clearly measurable

There is also skepticism about the four-day week from the ranks of business. From the point of view of Holger Schäfer, economist at the German Economic Institute in Cologne (IW), it is not clear how productivity should be measured at all. “We cannot determine without a doubt how productivity has developed in the company,” says the IW.

According to Fitzenberger, the new model could also lead to cost increases for companies. And “wherever the reduced working hours or the concentration of working hours on four days cannot be compensated for by productivity gains”.

Concern about competitiveness

In Germany, the FDP in particular is concerned about the competitiveness of industry: “In view of the blatant shortage of skilled workers, the proposal for a four-day week is incomprehensible,” said FDP parliamentary group leader Christian Dürr to newspapers from the Funke media group. Reduced working hours would not strengthen Germany’s competitiveness, but damage it.

According to economist Fitzenberger, however, this can be compensated for by companies making work processes more productive through technical innovations. He sees a bigger problem in the extent to which a four-day week could be designed in individual sectors.

Cannot be implemented in the same way in all sectors

“It becomes challenging for areas in which services for customers, for people who are being looked after, have to be provided in the here and now at fixed times,” explains Fitzenberger. In nursing, in security services or transport companies, a four-day week is more difficult to implement than in other areas. “If we were to implement a rigid regulation that affects all sectors in the same way, it could affect competitiveness.”

Implementing a four-day week can be challenging in some areas, such as nursing

New perspective on work

From the point of view of the work psychologist Schade, the topic must be considered in the long term. On the one hand, because less sick leave has a positive effect on the economy in the long term. And people and companies would first have to adjust to a new way of working. “Change always means risk,” she says. That triggers fears. But figures already show: more than three quarters of those surveyed German study would welcome the four-day week in their companies. And employees under the age of 40 are particularly interested in this model.