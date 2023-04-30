Four-day week with the same salary? “A Milkmaid Bill”

“Significantly less work with full wage compensation – economically that’s a milkmaid’s calculation,” said BDA general manager Steffen Kampeter of “Bild am Sonntag”. “We will only be able to finance our welfare state and climate protection in the long term if we are more willing to work and innovate.”

Kampeter, on the other hand, was open to four-day weeks with the same number of hours. He has nothing against individual solutions in the companies, so Kampeter. “If it’s possible to spread 39 hours a week over four days – that’s fine too. We strongly advocate making working time legislation more flexible.” However, a reduction in weekly working hours is “sending the wrong signal in our situation”.

Mercedes boss strictly rejects four-day week – IG Metall boss defends proposal

Mercedes CEO Ola Källenius also strictly rejected the demands for a four-day week. “If our first priority is to work less with full wage compensation, we won’t win a game internationally,” said Källenius to BamS. “Our industry is in a century-long transformation. We need to roll up our sleeves. Otherwise the German car manufacturers will lose their leading position in the world.”

The chairman of IG Metall, Jörg Hofmann, on the other hand, defends his union’s proposal. He expects that with the four-day week, the volume of work will increase overall. “11 million employees, mostly women, work part-time. That’s almost 30 percent of all employees subject to social security contributions, which is the highest proportion in Europe,” Hofmann told the “Bild am Sonntag”. “Our employee surveys have clearly shown that with a 32-hour four-day week, many more women would be willing to return to full-time because this model also works with a family.” Going full-time would increase the volume of work more than the immigration of 400,000 skilled workers a year that the government is aiming for, Hofmann continued.

“First of all, we need the four-day week for jobs where home office is not possible”

Hofmann also called on employers to face the new realities. “The job market has changed. When I was young, the first question asked was: what do I earn? Working time is high on the list of priorities for young people today. People are already in the mood for work. But to good work, they also want time for family and leisure time. We have to adjust to that.”

Hofmann demands: “First of all, we need the four-day week for jobs where home office is not possible, such as on construction sites. And for shift work. In the steel industry this is particularly crass: A blast furnace has to run through. If you have to work early, sometimes late, sometimes at night, three days at the weekend are very relieving.”

The four-day week is well received by people in Germany. According to a representative INSA survey for the “Bild am Sonntag” (1003 respondents on Friday), 37 percent believe that employees in Germany work too much, only 10 percent believe that they work too little (exactly right: 47 percent) . 48 percent think IG Metall’s proposal for a four-day week in the steel industry is right and 40 percent wrong.