Four departments including the central bank: improve science and technology finance statistics and evaluation system, and prepare financial support and risk prevention

The People’s Bank of China, in collaboration with the Ministry of Science and Technology, the State Administration of Financial Supervision, and the China Securities Regulatory Commission, recently held a meeting to further strengthen and improve science and technology finance work. The meeting, which took place on November 20, aimed to implement the spirit of the Central Financial Work Conference.

Key points discussed at the meeting included the need to enhance supporting support such as science and technology public information sharing, financing guarantees, and intellectual property evaluation transactions. Additionally, there was an emphasis on improving the science and technology finance statistics and evaluation system. The meeting also highlighted the importance of adhering to the general tone of seeking progress while maintaining stability and coordinating financial support and risk prevention.

It was stressed that all financial institutions must further improve product services, risk management, and organizational systems that adapt to the characteristics of technology-based enterprises. The optimization of policy arrangements, such as internal fund transfer pricing, performance appraisal, due diligence, and exemption, was also addressed.

