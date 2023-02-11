The big telecommunications companies create a joint venture for advertising

(Teleborsa) – Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefónica e Vodafone Groupafter receiving the green light from the EU Antitrust, have announced that they will form a joint venture for implementing one privacy-by-design digital marketing technology platform in Europewhich could benefit consumers, advertisers and publishers.

The four companies will hire 25% stake in a holding company newly established, based in Belgium and managed by a independent management under the supervision of a supervisory board appointed by the shareholders, according to a joint statement.

The project launched by Vodafone

The joint venture is the result of a project launched by Vodafone and managed by the four operators to develop a technology solution for digital advertising in Europe. The platform was designed from the start to be compliant with European data protection policy such as the GDPR and the ePrivacy directive.

Partners have already started one experimentation in Germany. Other trials are being studied in France and Spain to further develop the platform and it is expected to make it available to any operator in Europe.

The rules

The platform requires the consenso opt-in affirmative by the consumer to activate the brand communications through publishers. The only data shared is a pseudo-anonymous digital token that cannot be decrypted. Consumers are free to consent or deny consent with a single click, as well as withdraw any other consent given on the brand’s or publisher’s website or via a dedicated and easily accessible privacy portal.

The platform intends to offer an alternative solution to the current one, in which data is “collected, distributed and archived on a large scale by the main non-European actors“, or the US tech giants.