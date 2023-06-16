Four German startups by ex-Apple employees

Apple’s corporate culture seems to have a positive influence on employees – many former employees have started their own companies. picture alliance / Hubert Burda Media | Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/Picture Alliance for DLD/Hubert Burda Media

The US tech group Apple has already helped with the founding of hundreds of startups. This was the result of an analysis by the database portal Dealroom. Former AppleemployeesAccording to the survey, nde have 597 company foundedwith venture capital are supported and together have an enterprise value of more than 165 billion euros (180 billion US dollars). According to former employees, the iPhone maker taught them perseverance, resilience and resourcefulness – all useful skills for becoming entrepreneurs themselves.

This is how the time at Apple influenced the founders

Evgeny Bik is a former AppleEmployees, who founded the career coaching startup Day One Careers. He says: “Apple presents itself as a company that says no a thousand times over” before accepting ideas from employees. Apple expects its employees to constantly market their ideas – and to justify why they are necessary. Bik added that the company also encourages relationships between employees. “At Apple the relationships among each other are the basis of the work. That motivated me to find a business partner and stay with him.”