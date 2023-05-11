Four highlights of China’s import and export in April: exports soared, imports plummeted, trade with Russia doubled, and electric vehicles increased-BBC News 中文

24 minutes ago

Electric vehicles have become a new bright spot in China's economic growth. China's auto exports rose 196% year-on-year in April, with new energy vehicles accounting for 31% of passenger car exports.

According to data released by the General Administration of Customs of China on May 9, China‘s exports in April increased by 8.5% year-on-year in US dollars, continuing the growth trend of the first quarter. Considering that Shanghai began to lock down the city in April last year, the export growth in April this year has a low base effect.

Imports in April fell sharply, with imports reaching US$205.21 billion, a decrease of 7.9%. This made China‘s trade surplus in April reach US$90.21 billion, an increase of 82.3%.

In addition, the foreign trade data in April has a lot of attention, such as exports to Russia increased by 153% year-on-year, the export of new energy vehicles has soared, and the export of high-tech products has been hindered, which can reflect the current situation of China‘s economy to a certain extent.

Export surge and low base effect

In March, China‘s exports rose by 14.8%. Although in April it fell by 6.3 percentage points, the growth rate of 8.5% was still impressive.

Iris Pang, chief China economist at ING, told BBC Chinese that the positive growth in exports was mainly the result of a low base under the blockade of the epidemic last year.

In April last year, the epidemic broke out in Shanghai, and the government implemented a “blockade”, which caused the delay in the delivery of export orders in April last year. From the data point of view, the growth rate in April last year narrowed to 3.9%, and the order was squeezed to deliver in May last year, resulting in 5 Exports surged 14% in July.

Empty streets in Shanghai during the lockdown in April.

Zhou Junzhi, an economist at Zhejiang University, wrote an analysis that if the low base effect is excluded and calculated with reference to previous years’ data, then the export value in April this year is almost the same as the same period last year. See also WeChat plans to launch a paid cloud storage service for chat records-Tencent WeChat

However, compared with surrounding manufacturing-dominated economies, China‘s export data is still significant. For example, South Korea’s exports shrank by 14.2% in April, and Vietnam’s shrank by 13%.

Zhou Junzhi believes that global trade frictions and the epidemic have accelerated the wave of China‘s industrial transfer, and industrial transfer has brought about the export of production materials such as construction machinery and parts, which has become the source of China‘s export resilience this year. In contrast, the export of means of production is precisely the difference between China and Vietnam and other countries.

Exports to Russia doubled

If viewed by country, the growth of China‘s exports to developing countries has accelerated significantly, especially Russia, whose exports to Russia increased by 153% year-on-year in April this year.

After the outbreak of the Russo-Ukraine war in February last year, European and American economic sanctions against Russia gradually increased, and Russia could not even use the international funds clearing system (SWIFT) for settlement. This forced Russia to increase trade with China, because trade with China can at least pass The RMB Cross-border Payment System (CIPS) created by the People’s Bank of China uses RMB for settlement.

European and American economic sanctions and the SWIFT ban have pushed up Russia’s imports from China. According to Russian official data, the RMB currently accounts for nearly 40% of Russia’s total foreign exchange transactions. Before the war, the RMB only accounted for 0.32%. Last year, Russia’s share of imports from China increased by about 7%, while its share of imports from Europe, the United States and Japan fell by about 14%.

During his visit to Russia in March this year, Xi Jinping said that Sino-Russian relations are "very important to the world structure and the future and destiny of mankind."

However, the volume of Sino-Russian trade is far less than the volume of trade with Europe and the United States. The total size of Russia’s imports is about US$300 billion. Even if China completely replaces the share of exports to Russia from Europe, the United States and Japan and increases by another 7%, it will only increase by about US$20 billion. Compared with China‘s nearly 4 trillion US dollars in exports, the driving effect is limited. See also Preview Fed: policy expected unchanged, will minimize tapering talks (analysts)

In addition, the year-on-year growth rate of China‘s exports to Africa also reached 50% in April. Exports to the United States fell by 6.5% year-on-year, and exports to the EU increased by 3.9% year-on-year, which were significantly lower than the overall growth rate of 8.5%. Exports to Japan reversed course, from a 4.8% year-on-year decline in March to an 11.5% year-on-year increase.

What shrinking imports mean

Compared with the performance of exports, imports were significantly weaker than expected. In US dollar terms, China‘s imports shrank by 7.9% in April.

Reuters analysis believes that the downturn in China‘s imports indicates that the global economy will not be able to rely too much on China as a growth engine, and some of China‘s imported goods will be processed and exported in the future, which strengthens the economic weakness of some of China‘s major trading partners degree.

For example, imports of semiconductors, which are components of mobile phones, computers and new energy vehicles, fell by 15.3%, implying weak demand for these categories.

Reuters quoted analysts as saying that in the past 12-18 months, the sharp tightening of global monetary policy and the recent pressure on the Western banking industry have brought concerns about the road to recovery in China and the world.

“At the beginning of this year, people would have thought that after reopening, imports would easily exceed the level in 2022, but this is not the case,” said Xu Tianchen, an economist at the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU). Dramatic, but it’s largely internal and not felt by the rest of the world.

Since the beginning of this year, China's consumption has rebounded significantly, but the road to economic recovery after the epidemic has not been as smooth as expected.

“Given the gloomy outlook for external demand, we think (China’s) exports will fall further before bottoming out later this year,” Capital Economics economist Huang Zichun said in a note.

“The global economy is deteriorating, which will weaken China‘s manufacturing industry.” Iris Pang said that it is very likely that the Chinese government will step in to support the employment brought by the manufacturing industry through fiscal stimulus measures. See also Vaccines effect, Covid infections at work in healthcare are decreasing

“The housing market is repairing, which may help, but the recovery is just starting and slow. Fiscal stimulus from subsidies for domestically produced goods such as electric vehicles and consumer appliances, and faster delivery of infrastructure projects is the most likely Fiscal support methods.” Peng added that unless domestic business investment starts to lose momentum, loosening monetary policy will not be an effective countermeasure, and the current first-quarter loan demand is strong, so the People’s Bank of China may keep the current policy unchanged.

Automobile exports soar

In terms of products, the export performance of automobiles is the most impressive. A year-on-year increase of 196% in April.

According to data from the China Passenger Car Market Information Association, new energy vehicles have begun to be exported in large quantities. The number of exports in April reached 91,000, a year-on-year increase of 1,028.5% and a month-on-month increase of 29.4%, accounting for 31% of passenger car exports.

Cui Dongshu, secretary-general of the China Travel Association, commented that the export of China‘s own brands has entered a period of opportunities for new energy development. Unlike fuel vehicles that lag behind European and American countries, domestic new energy vehicle technology is relatively advanced and there are huge export opportunities.

The Chinese government has supported the new energy vehicle industry through subsidies for more than a decade. With the end of the subsidy policy, China‘s auto industry has become more competitive, but it has to face the pressure of transition from policy-driven to market-driven. In the long run, new energy vehicles will play an increasingly important role in China‘s economy.

Cars are lined up in the Lingang New Area of ​​the Shanghai Pilot Free Trade Zone, waiting to be shipped for export.

“Electric vehicles replace internal combustion engines and transmissions with electric motors and are therefore less component and less labor-intensive than traditional combustion vehicles, but they are still critical to economic growth.” The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) Analyst Arushi Kotecha previously told BBC Chinese that electric vehicles are a high value-added segment of an economy because it includes not only the latest technologies in lithium-ion batteries and semiconductors, but also vehicle assistance. Driving parts industry (such as lidar).

From the perspective of geostrategy, the development of new energy vehicles also has its special significance. Wang Chuanfu, president of Chinese electric car giant BYD, mentioned that China relies on imports for 70% of its oil, 70% of which passes through the Strait of Malacca, and 70% of which is used in the automotive industry. “These three ‘70%’ will stick to our necks and can be easily cut off. One solution is to develop new energy sources and reduce our dependence on oil.”

During the oil crisis in the 1970s, the large-displacement cars of European and American car companies became uneconomical. Japanese car companies began to push small-displacement economical cars to seize the market and successfully became the world‘s major car manufacturers. In this round of energy transformation, the auto industry has also undergone tremendous changes, and the advantages of traditional giants have been reassessed. China hopes to change from a follower of Germany, the United States and Japan to achieve cornering overtaking and become a leader.

Therefore, compared with established car companies in Europe, America, Japan and South Korea, Chinese car companies have much greater determination and investment in transformation, especially in the forefront of power batteries and intelligence.