Four highlights of China’s import and export in April: exports soared, imports plummeted, trade with Russia doubled, and electric vehicles increased-BBC News 中文

Four highlights of China's import and export in April: exports soared, imports plummeted, trade with Russia doubled, and electric vehicles increased

Electric vehicles have become a new bright spot in China‘s economic growth. China‘s auto exports rose 196% year-on-year in April, with new energy vehicles accounting for 31% of passenger car exports.

According to data released by the General Administration of Customs of China on May 9, China‘s exports in April increased by 8.5% year-on-year in US dollars, continuing the growth trend of the first quarter. Considering that Shanghai began to lock down the city in April last year, the export growth in April this year has a low base effect.

Imports in April fell sharply, with imports reaching US$205.21 billion, a decrease of 7.9%. This made China‘s trade surplus in April reach US$90.21 billion, an increase of 82.3%.

In addition, the foreign trade data in April has a lot of attention, such as exports to Russia increased by 153% year-on-year, the export of new energy vehicles has soared, and the export of high-tech products has been hindered, which can reflect the current situation of China‘s economy to a certain extent.

Export surge and low base effect

In March, China‘s exports rose by 14.8%. Although in April it fell by 6.3 percentage points, the growth rate of 8.5% was still impressive.

