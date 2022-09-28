Listen to the audio version of the article

Four seasons enters the world of luxury cruise ships hand in hand with Fincantieri. The Canadian group specializing in hotels and resorts has commissioned an order from the Italian shipbuilding giant for a total value of approximately 1.2 billion euros, which includes the construction of a luxury cruise ship whose delivery is scheduled for 2025 plus the option to two other ships of the same type. The order had already been announced in July by Fincantieri, who had not disclosed the owner’s name.

To enter the new sector, the American group headed by Bill Gates has created an ad hoc company, called Four seasons yachts which has Marc-Henry cruise holdings as a partner, based in Valletta (Malta) , led by the Liberian-born entrepreneur Nadim Ashi (founder and CEO of Fort Partners, an investment company specializing in real estate, who has already worked on several projects with Four seasons) and Philip Levine, former mayor of Miami Beach.

Al Monaco boat show

The Four seasons yachts was presented, in an event which was also attended by Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO of Fincantieri, on the opening day of the Monaco boat show (28 September – 1 October) because, already in the name, it is inspired by the yachts of luxury. In practice, the company wants to offer its customers a type of cruise very similar, in terms of luxury and lifestyle, to what they could do on a megayacht.

The first ship of the Four Season will be 207 meters long and 27 wide (therefore much smaller than the giants of the sea of ​​traditional cruises) and will have 14 decks and 95 cabins. Of these, 20 are suites that cost $ 4.2 million to build each.

Large spaces and luxury

The ship will offer, the shipping company assured, about 50% more space per guest, compared to the units of the same category that exist today, and will be characterized by bespoke handicrafts and personalized services to customers.