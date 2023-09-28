Home » Fourth Plenary Meeting of ISO/TC 315 Advances Cold Chain Logistics International Standardization
Fourth Plenary Meeting of ISO/TC 315 Advances Cold Chain Logistics International Standardization

Experts and representatives from 10 different countries recently gathered online and offline for the fourth plenary working meeting of ISO/TC 315 Cold Chain Logistics. The meeting took place from September 18 to 22, 2023, in Paris.

The meeting saw the participation of over 60 individuals, representing countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, Germany, France, Uganda, Singapore, India, Malaysia, and Mauritius. Of note was the Chinese delegation, led by Qin Yuming, Secretary-General of the Cold Chain Logistics Professional Committee of the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing.

The Chinese delegation consisted of representatives from various institutions including the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing, China Institute of Standardization, Xiamen Institute of Standardization, and Beijing Jiaotong University, Chengdu University, Yuhu Cold Chain (China) Co., Ltd., Zhongmao (Shanghai) Food Technology Co., Ltd., Shandong Meijia Group Co., Ltd., Eli Lilly Trading Co., Ltd., China Resources Guangdong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Fresh Life Cold Chain Logistics Co., Ltd., SF Cold Chain Logistics Co., Ltd., SF Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Co., Ltd., Xiamen Guangpu Electronics Co., Ltd., Sichuan Port New Channel Logistics Industry Investment Group Co., Ltd., and China Materials Cold Link (Chengdu) Certification Service Co., Ltd.

The meeting agenda included several working group meetings and discussions. On September 18, the Chairman’s Advisory Group (CAG) held its third meeting. The participants included the ISO/TC 315 chairman, secretary manager, conveners, and leaders of each working group. During this meeting, the progress of standard formulation and follow-up work plans were reported.

One of the highlights of the event was the second meeting of the ISO/TC 315 WG5 (Confirmation) International Standard Working Group. This meeting, held on September 19, was focused on reviewing the ISO/AWI 31513 “Temperature Verification Method for Temperature-Controlled Warehouses and Road Vehicles” international standard. The Chinese delegation actively participated in discussions, suggested modifications to certain parts of the standard, and shared insights on Chinese enterprises’ practical operations.

Another significant meeting was the fourth meeting of the ISO/TC 315 WG4 (Terminology) International Standard Working Group. This meeting, which took place on the afternoon of September 19, mainly discussed the ISO/WD 31510 “Cold Chain Logistics Terminology” international standard. China, along with Japan, led this project. Through exchanges and discussions, 28 opinions were put forward by China, leading to a consensus among the attending experts.

The first meeting of the ISO/TC 315 WG6 (Traceability) International Standard Working Group was held on September 20. This meeting focused on reviewing the ISO/AWI TS 31514 “Requirements and Guidelines for Food Traceability in Cold Chain Logistics” international standard. With China as the convener and project leader, the meeting discussed and exchanged research results that were well-received by all participating experts.

The seventh meeting of the ISO/TC315 WG2 (contactless distribution) International Standard Working Group took place on September 21. The meeting centered around the ISO/CD 31511 “Requirements for contactless distribution services in cold chain logistics” international standard. China led this working group, and after reaching a consensus, the standard is set to move to the Draft International Standard (DIS) stage.

The fourth plenary meeting of ISO/TC315 was held on September 22. The ISO/TC315 project manager, Mizuno Yukiko, presented the work results of TC315, and the project conveners reported on the progress of their respective international standards working groups. Additionally, reports on joint work from the ISO/TC 34/SC 17 (Food Safety Management System) and TC 122 (Packaging) committees were shared. The annual meeting concluded with the adoption of 11 resolutions, further advancing the international standardization of cold chain logistics.

The events in Paris fostered collaboration and knowledge exchange among experts from various countries, marking significant progress in the field of cold chain logistics.

