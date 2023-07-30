Home » Fox News interviews Prime Minister Meloni: “We are growing more than anyone else in Europe”
by admin
Government: Meloni to Fox, I do what is right for my nation

“I was presented as a monster”, ma “I do what is right for my country”. To criticism, “the only way I like to respond is with results”. This was stated by the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, in the interview given to Maria Bartiromo during her mission in Washington, broadcast today on Fox News.

Government: Meloni, we are growing more than other EU countries, things are going well

Italy “is growing more than the other major European economies”, underlined the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, in an interview with Fox. “We have the highest employment rate, stable and female employment,” added the premier. “Things are going well,” she concluded.

See also  Galaxy Securities: Lithium price is expected to remain high in 2022, there may be further explosive rises | Everyjing.com

