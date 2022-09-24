Original title: Foxconn dismantled the production line! iPhone 14 may become the worst-selling model in history: Apple’s inventory clearance strategy failed

The iPhone 14, without any innovation and changes, will eventually fail. Apple’s inventory clearance plan collapsed.

Comprehensive information from multiple sources,Affected by the lower-than-expected sales of the iPhone 14, Foxconn in Zhengzhou dismantled part of the iPhone 14 production line.A few days ago, Foxconn insiders revealed that some iPhone 14 production lines were upgraded to produce iPhone 14 Pro series models, which did not have much impact on production.

It is understood that in August this year, Foxconn’s Zhengzhou factory entered the mass production period of the iPhone 14 series. The production cycle was only two or three weeks, and the production line was dismantled.

Earlier, Ming-Chi Kuo said on social platforms that Apple had asked Hon Hai (Foxconn) to switch the production line of the iPhone 14 to the iPhone 14 Pro series.The core reason is that this will help improve Apple’s product mix and iPhone average selling price in the fourth quarter of this year。

After the production line switch, in the second half of this year, iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will account for 60%-65% of the overall series shipments (previously estimated 55%-60%). Among them, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is the most popular model of the iPhone 14 series.

Currently on Apple’s official website, all memory color versions of the iPhone 14 are in stock, and you can choose the delivery date at will.

Some analysts believe that the iPhone 14 has no innovation, and the difference from the previous two generations is relatively small, and it is even better to buy the old iPhone 13.

As early as the launch of the iPhone 14, we predicted that,Apple’s slashing with a knife has caused the iPhone 14 to have no bright spots, or the worst standard version in the past three years. The facts also verified our previous conjecture. Compared with the previous generation, the iPhone 14 standard version has ridiculously few upgrades.There is no change in appearance, 60Hz low-brush Liu Haiping, right-angle frame, diagonal dual-camera, and even the chip directly uses the previous generation A15.The key is that he has also increased the price. Except for the 128GB version, which remains unchanged from 5,999 yuan, the 256GB version has increased by 100 yuan to 6,899 yuan, and the 512GB version has increased by 300 yuan to 8,699 yuan. It’s hard to believe that this is a replacement flagship phone in 2022. This approach, I am afraid only Apple can do it. But today’s consumers are becoming more and more rational, and I am afraid that most people are reluctant to pay for a mobile phone without any new ideas. Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: