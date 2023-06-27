FP Markets Wins Best Trade Execution at Ultimate Fintech Awards APAC 2023

FP Markets

FP Markets, a leading Forex and CFD broker, was honored with “Best Trade Execution” and “Most Transparent Broker” awards at the prestigious Ultimate Fintech Awards APAC 2023 on June 23. The coveted awards mark the establishment of FP Markets as the premier broker for Forex and CFD in Asia. These awards mark a strong start to 2023 for FP Markets, having previously been recognized as ‘Best CFD Broker in Africa’ at the FAME Awards 2023 earlier in the year, and an impressive string of awards in 2022 as well.

The Ultimate Fintech Awards is an industry-recognized and exclusive benchmark and coveted award that recognizes excellence in online trading and fintech for B2B and B2C companies. Located in the heart of Bangkok, Thailand, the Centara Grand and Bangkok Convention Center at Central World hosted the celebrated event, which welcomed large audiences and attracted leading companies in the industry. In addition to multiple highly acclaimed award categories, winners were nominated for their innovative leadership, transparent approach and outstanding service.

Nick Twidale, CEO of FP Markets APAC, commented: “The awards in the Best Trade Execution and Most Transparent Broker categories at the Ultimate Fintech Awards APAC 2023 are a testament to the hard work and dedication of the FP Markets team. They are also a further validation of FP Markets’ efforts to offer its clients the best possible trading experience. Trade processing, transparency, cost efficiency, educational offers and a large selection of Trading platforms are among the key benefits of trading with FP Markets for both short-term and longer-term investors. The awards not only mark the company’s growing presence in APAC, but also underscore the international reach and recognition that the Forex and CFD industry enjoys today.”

FP Markets was founded in 2005; it is a multi-regulated brand that offers its clients more than 10,000 tradable instruments across the major asset classes and aggregates prices from multiple top-tier liquidity providers. In addition, FP Markets offer consistently tight Spreadslightning-fast execution, unprecedented multilingual customer support around the clock and various account typeswhich are suitable for all trading strategies and styles.

FP Markets is a multi-regulated Forex and CFD broker with more than 18 years of industry experience. The company offers highly competitive interbank FX spreads from 0.0 pips. Traders can choose from the leading powerful online trading platforms including the Mobile App von FP Markets, MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, WebTrader, cTrader and Iress.The company’s outstanding 24/7 multilingual customer service has been recognized by Investment Trends and has won the “Highest Overall Client Satisfaction Award” for five consecutive years. FP Markets has won the Global Forex Awards for four consecutive years (2019, 2020, 2021, 2022) as a “Global Forex Value Broker”.FP Markets was awarded “Best Forex Broker – Europe” and “Best Forex Partners Program – Asia” at the Global Forex Awards 2022.FP Markets has was awarded “Best Trade Execution” at the Ultimate Fintech Awards 2022.FP Markets was awarded “Best CFD-Broker in Africa” ​​at the FAME Awards 2023.

