The delivery of files by the city councils is far from sufficient

Vienna (OTS) – “The story told by the SPÖ parliamentary group leader Reindl in the investigative commission on Wien Energie belongs more to the genre of ‘fairy tales’ than to a ‘factual story’,” reacted the parliamentary group leader of the Viennese FPÖ, club chairman Maximilian Krauss, to Reindl’s statements.

The past surveys have shown that there are definitely contradictions as to when the mayor was informed about the difficulties and the resulting financial needs of Wien Energie. This is of great importance in terms of emergency competence. “Here the mayor will have to show his colors on Friday. After all, several witnesses have already testified that it was already known in spring 2022 – right down to the mayor – that Wien Energie had liquidity problems. According to the witnesses, it was also discussed several times that, if things had to be done quickly, the emergency competence could be withdrawn – as it finally happened in the summer. In the light of these statements, it is more than strange that the mayor simply ignored the statutory emergency powers of the city senate. Only when the city senate cannot claim its emergency competence does the mayor’s emergency competence come into question at all. But according to our current state of knowledge, the mayor has not even tried to comply with this constitutionally prescribed path. In our opinion, the mayor’s free hand and unauthorized granting of the emergency loan of 1.4 billion euros remains illegal.”

Reindl’s self-praise that numerous files had been delivered seems more than absurd. “Apart from a few e-mails, meaningless calendar entries and already known contracts, nothing has come up to date. In addition to the FRIENDLY questioning by the SPÖ, the original report was not even sent, but only a version shortened by the magistrate. If this is the red understanding of transparency, then we already know what to expect from the future meetings,” concludes Krauss.

