Fraccaro like Scrooge McDuck: now he throws himself into credit mediation

New Credit Lab is born: all the affairs of the former M5s

In the new life of Riccardo Fraccaro, former Grillino deputy who as Giuseppe Conte’s undersecretary in the Giallorossi government created the controversial Superbonus 110 for construction.

The former politician, in fact, recently launched some own entrepreneurial initiatives that revolve around Fdb Consulting established in Trento at the end of 2022 and of which Fraccaro is a 33.3% equal partner with Daniele Della Bona (former head of its secretariat) and Emanuele Boni, former CEO of Cdp Immobiliare (appointed under the Conte II government).

The company, in fact, immediately established (having 49%) with Melchiorri Cardona & Partners (owner of 51%) the new New Credit Lab which deals with credit mediation. The other participation is the one highlighted a few weeks ago of 45% in the new Carbon Planet, of which Fraccaro is the sole director while the remaining shares are held by Francesca Guerra (25%), Stefano Mancuso (20%) and Adriano Mesaroli with the remaining 10%.

The newco, which has the character of a benefit company, deals with ecological transition and developing sustainability strategies for private and public companies. Finally Fraccaro a few days ago in Rome in front of the notary Luca Troili established the new Clust Energy of which he has 20% and is president, together with Della Bona with an identical share while 60% is of the Lithuanian Clustervibe, which produces nanomolecules . The newco has a broad corporate purpose relating to technological systems but also to electricity and gas trading.

