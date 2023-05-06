Home » France also rejects the second referendum on pensions
In mid-April, the “Sages” had already rejected a first attempt

The Constitutional Council also rejected the second popular referendum request presented by socialist, communist and environmentalist senators to “ban a retirement age above 62”. In mid-April, the “Sages” had already rejected a first attempt. The only thing left to the opposition is the bill to repeal the reform, which will be presented in parliament on June 8 by the centist group Liot. Subscribe to the newsletter

