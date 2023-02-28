What’s going on with Anima Sgr

High tension has returned between Italy and France. Or maybe she never left. Only now the battlefield is the economic one. Take it Anima, where everything happened in two days. First the news of the acquisition by Fsi, the fund led by Maurizio Tamagnini, of 7.2% of Anima Holding. The sgr manages about 180 billion euros. The purchase of Fsi was followed by an agreement between Poste Italiane (which holds 11% of Anima) and Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone (which holds 3.2%) for a shareholders’ agreement which also provides for the presentation of a minority list for the board of directors which will expire on March 31st.

The target? According to financial sources, preserving the Italian character of Anima, which has Banco Bpm as its main shareholder, which, in turn, sees a share of the 9.9% held by Credit Agricole. It is no secret, as reported by Repubblica in recent days, that Giorgia Meloni does not welcome any intrusion of foreign capital into the world of savings, given that Italians currently have “parkedon current accounts over 6 trillion euros. A figure that the government would like to allocate to the subscription – obviously in part – of government bonds to reduce public debt. But if this money ended up in the hands of the French (or whoever on their behalf since the imprisonment is not against Paris but, more generally, of foreign capital)?

