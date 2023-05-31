France attacks Brussels on Euro 7 cars: “A useless legislation must be cancelled”

Euro 7, France attacks Brussels

New slap to the EU Commission on the Euro 7 technology front. French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire took the field directly, with particularly harsh tones (and unusual in relations between Paris and Brussels). “The European legislation on Euro 7 – he said – is useless, we must forget it”. “We must not spend the money on regulations that neither China nor the US impose on their players – the transalpine minister added to the dose. -. “And we need to divert funds to new technologies, not spend them on old technologies.”

The message, which reinforces the line of the Italian government, has a strong specific weight also considering the context in which it was launched: Le Maire spoke in fact during the inauguration of the first European gigafactory for the production of batteries created by Acc, the 50/50 joint venture between Stellantis, Mercedes-Benz and TotalEnergies in the North East of France.

The Salvini line is strengthened

Just a few days ago it was the same Minister of Transport and Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini to oppose the decision to tighten emission limits for diesel vehicles from 2025. “The Euro 7 proposal is clearly wrong and not even useful from an environmental point of view,” Salvini said. which now finds a strong ally in France. But Paris and Rome are not the only ones asking the EU to rethink Euro 7. They are also part of the “No” frontthe Czech Republic, Romania, Portugal, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Poland and Hungary.

The same car manufacturers have multiple times expressed strong opposition towards the new rules, retaining them too expensive, rushed and unnecessary. “Going from Euro 6 to Euro 7 – explains Acea – represents a real change of technology and not an adjustment as was the case with the transition from Euro 5 to Euro 6. Furthermore, money that could be invested in the development of electric cars or other green technology is removed. By the way the investment on Euro 7 cannot be repaid in the long term, given that from 2035 cars with petrol and diesel engines will no longer be sold. Acea itself has reckoned on the obligation to switch to Euro 7: the result would be one average increase of 2,000 euros for each car

Meanwhile, the wind is changing in Brussels

The European Commission is not reacting for now and therefore confirms the timing of the program towards the green car. A plan, supported by the most ideological and uncompromising environmentalism, which however already has more than one crack. Only two months ago Brussels had to do partial turnaround on the law relating to the stop on the sale of petrol and diesel cars from 2035. The first draft of the regulation in fact imposed, starting from that date, the commercialization of electric cars only. However, a union had been created against the EU diktat “blocking minority” led by Italy which had forced the Commission to also include e-fuels among the permitted technologies. In that case, however, Italy had not obtained the go-ahead for bio fuels. And now history seems to be repeating itself on Euro 7 where a strong majority of states is being formed which could be able to block the Commission’s decisions.

Also because the wind is changing in the European Union. In a year there is the vote and if the trend of growth of centre-right parties is confirmed, it is conceivable that the entire green car plan will be reviewed. Perhaps taking a cue from what the United States and China are doing with more common sense than the EU, where heavy investments are planned for electricity without however imposing ultimatums on diesel and petrol cars.

