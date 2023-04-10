Home Business France – CDU and FDP sharply criticize Macron’s statements about China
Business

France – CDU and FDP sharply criticize Macron’s statements about China

by admin
France – CDU and FDP sharply criticize Macron’s statements about China

.

Berlin (German news agency) – French President Emmanuel Macron’s demand that Europe become more independent of the United States and not get involved in the Taiwan conflict has provoked clear criticism in Berlin. FDP General Secretary Bijan Djir-Sarai told the “Bild” (Tuesday edition): “Macron’s position would not be a smart strategy for Europe. We live in a dangerous world. The USA and Europe should therefore work closely together.”

The CDU foreign politician Norbert Röttgen sharply criticized the French President: “Macron seems to have been abandoned by all good spirits,” Röttgen told the “Bild”. “While it is America and not France or Germany that is providing significant support to Ukraine and thus defending Europe, Macron is calling for America to turn away. While China is practicing its attack on Taiwan, Macron is demanding a rapprochement with China.”

Röttgen continues: “He divides and weakens Europe with such naïve and dangerous rhetoric.” The CDU politician raises the question of whether there may be economic motives behind Macron’s statements about China: “Are it the interests of French companies that bring Macron to these positions that are irresponsible in terms of foreign policy? Or does the French President not only have in the country, but also in foreign policy lost touch with reality?” Röttgen contradicts Macron that Taiwan is not Europe’s business: “Taiwan stands for China‘s claim to global power. A world order based on Chinese ideas is certainly not in Europe’s interest.”

HOME PAGE

See also  Comments on Import and Export Data in March: Export Resilience Continued in March, but Beware of the Impact of the Epidemic and Logistics in April

You may also like

Bitcoin Halving 2024: Countdown, Block-Reward & Tabelle

Roadside assistance for cyclists: You should pay attention...

Youtuber makes €350,000 a year: These are her...

XP400 the first model of the new generation...

Why are women start-ups rated lower?

Renzi to the Reformist and Romeo fires to...

Tesla’s first overseas energy storage plant settled in...

E-bikes: are they an alternative after the e-scooter...

Sardinia, Irap payment suspended for tourist accommodation companies

Next Thermomix, please – will the Nexaro NR...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy