Berlin (German news agency) – French President Emmanuel Macron’s demand that Europe become more independent of the United States and not get involved in the Taiwan conflict has provoked clear criticism in Berlin. FDP General Secretary Bijan Djir-Sarai told the “Bild” (Tuesday edition): “Macron’s position would not be a smart strategy for Europe. We live in a dangerous world. The USA and Europe should therefore work closely together.”

The CDU foreign politician Norbert Röttgen sharply criticized the French President: “Macron seems to have been abandoned by all good spirits,” Röttgen told the “Bild”. “While it is America and not France or Germany that is providing significant support to Ukraine and thus defending Europe, Macron is calling for America to turn away. While China is practicing its attack on Taiwan, Macron is demanding a rapprochement with China.”

Röttgen continues: “He divides and weakens Europe with such naïve and dangerous rhetoric.” The CDU politician raises the question of whether there may be economic motives behind Macron’s statements about China: “Are it the interests of French companies that bring Macron to these positions that are irresponsible in terms of foreign policy? Or does the French President not only have in the country, but also in foreign policy lost touch with reality?” Röttgen contradicts Macron that Taiwan is not Europe’s business: “Taiwan stands for China‘s claim to global power. A world order based on Chinese ideas is certainly not in Europe’s interest.”

