Home Business France, controversy for Macroni’s deputy minister on the cover of Playboy
Business

France, controversy for Macroni’s deputy minister on the cover of Playboy

by admin
France, controversy for Macroni’s deputy minister on the cover of Playboy

Controversy for Macroni’s deputy minister on the cover of Playboy

In the midst of the social crisis due to the reform of the pension reform, France also risks derailing the media. The last case is that of vthe Minister of Solidarity, Marlene Schiappa, who will appear on the cover of Playboy on April 8, wearing a long white dress, for a long interview about women’s rights. Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne did not like the idea at all and, according to sources from her entourage, called her collaborator to tell her that the service was “out of place, and not entirely appropriate in the current period”.

On the other hand, it is not even the first time at the top of the French administration that unorthodox interventions of this type have taken place. Shortly before, in fact, Emmanuel Macron’s interview with Pif also aroused controversial reactions from the opposition, a comic periodical for children and adolescents. As for Labor Minister Olivier Dussopt, at the forefront of pension reform, he recently granted an intervention in the newspaper Tetu, in which he comes out about his homosexuality.

“We are in the midst of a social crisis – said the ecological deputy Sandrine Rousseau – and I have the impression that a smokescreen is being thrown between Tetu, Pif and Playboy”. “Where is the respect for the French people, for those who now have to work an extra two years, for those who demonstrate and lose wage days, for those who can’t make ends meet because of inflation? France is derailing,” Rousseau added.

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

La Russa apologized on via Rasella, but that...

Climate Protection Act: The criticism of the amended...

The New York Times does not pay, no...

Politics – Spain’s Labor Minister Daz announces top...

War Ukraine, Germany: “Unbridgeable shortages, stop arms in...

Battery law: Tesla has to pay significantly fewer...

Russia – SPD parliamentary group leader supports “peace...

Campania, Schlein Commissioner De Luca. Susanna Camusso Commissioner...

Huawei’s financial report: Huawei’s revenue in 2022 will...

Real estate without equity: This is how 20-year-olds...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy