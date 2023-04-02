Controversy for Macroni’s deputy minister on the cover of Playboy

In the midst of the social crisis due to the reform of the pension reform, France also risks derailing the media. The last case is that of vthe Minister of Solidarity, Marlene Schiappa, who will appear on the cover of Playboy on April 8, wearing a long white dress, for a long interview about women’s rights. Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne did not like the idea at all and, according to sources from her entourage, called her collaborator to tell her that the service was “out of place, and not entirely appropriate in the current period”.

On the other hand, it is not even the first time at the top of the French administration that unorthodox interventions of this type have taken place. Shortly before, in fact, Emmanuel Macron’s interview with Pif also aroused controversial reactions from the opposition, a comic periodical for children and adolescents. As for Labor Minister Olivier Dussopt, at the forefront of pension reform, he recently granted an intervention in the newspaper Tetu, in which he comes out about his homosexuality.

“We are in the midst of a social crisis – said the ecological deputy Sandrine Rousseau – and I have the impression that a smokescreen is being thrown between Tetu, Pif and Playboy”. “Where is the respect for the French people, for those who now have to work an extra two years, for those who demonstrate and lose wage days, for those who can’t make ends meet because of inflation? France is derailing,” Rousseau added.

Subscribe to the newsletter

