France, controversy over Minister Le Maire. Write a novel with hot scenes

The French against Le Maire for his novel with sexual details

Controversy in France over Bruno Le Maire. The French Minister of Economy and Finance has published the fifth book since he took up this post in 2017. As Corriere della Sera explains, “this time it is not an essay but an ambitious novel, Fugue américaine, published by the prestigious Gallimard maison”.

As the Corriere summarizes, it is about “four hundred and eighty pages that tell the story of two New York brothers, Franz and Oskar Wertheimer, and their trip to Cuba in 1949 to attend a concert by the great pianist Vladimir Horowitz. But of these 480, it is above all an erotic half-page that has attracted the attention, the ridicule, and even the anger of many French people on social media and at demonstrations. The narrator Oskar talks about his sexual encounter with Julia for 19 lines, between menstruation and sodomy”.

The phrases from the book were immediately taken up in marches, “during the May Day protests against the pension reform. Three days ago a group of protesters waited for the minister on the sidewalk, at the exit of a TV studio, to shout at him as a slogan the words (“dilated as never before”) pronounced by Julia in the book. The social climate in France is so degraded that in Le Maire the ancient passion for literature is no longer forgiven”, concludes the Corriere della Sera.

