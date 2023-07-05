Home » France – European launch vehicle Ariane 5 successfully launched for the last time
Business

France – European launch vehicle Ariane 5 successfully launched for the last time

by admin
France – European launch vehicle Ariane 5 successfully launched for the last time

Ariane 5 rocket Image: AFP

The European launch vehicle Ariane 5 has launched into space for the last time. It took off successfully from the spaceport in Kourou in French Guiana on Wednesday evening. The start had previously been postponed twice.

The European launch vehicle Ariane 5 has launched into space for the last time. It took off successfully from the spaceport in Kourou in French Guiana on Wednesday evening. The start had previously been postponed twice. On its 117th and final mission, the launch vehicle is to launch the German communications satellite Heinrich Hertz and a French military satellite.

The start was originally supposed to take place in mid-June, but was postponed due to technical problems. Due to bad weather, the start planned for Tuesday evening was postponed again by 24 hours to Wednesday evening.

In recent years, the rocket from the European space company Arianespace has been a reliable space transporter, which, among other things, brought NASA’s James Webb telescope into space. The successor model Ariane 6 will be operational at the end of the year at the earliest.

HOME PAGE

See also  "Let's take back France": Zemmour, at the first meeting there is a fight with the anti-fascists

You may also like

The Rise of the Mexican Peso Exchange Rate:...

Maxxi, Sangiuliano: “Unacceptable”. Sgarbi step back: “Sorry”

Germany’s DAX 30 Falls 0.63% as Stocks Decline...

Harry’s Bar, Cipriani licks his mustache: profit of...

Elementary schools: 48,000 leavers without a degree every...

Sci-fi Dreams Come True: Experts Optimistic About the...

Strega Prize, Postorino and D’Adamo favored in Valle...

Elections – 41 percent of FDP voters are...

AT1: Spanish bank Abanca buys back and replaces...

US roller coaster: Support broken – this case...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy