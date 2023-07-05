France – European launch vehicle Ariane 5 successfully launched for the last time

Ariane 5 rocket Image: AFP

The European launch vehicle Ariane 5 has launched into space for the last time. It took off successfully from the spaceport in Kourou in French Guiana on Wednesday evening. The start had previously been postponed twice.

The European launch vehicle Ariane 5 has launched into space for the last time. It took off successfully from the spaceport in Kourou in French Guiana on Wednesday evening. The start had previously been postponed twice. On its 117th and final mission, the launch vehicle is to launch the German communications satellite Heinrich Hertz and a French military satellite.

The start was originally supposed to take place in mid-June, but was postponed due to technical problems. Due to bad weather, the start planned for Tuesday evening was postponed again by 24 hours to Wednesday evening.

In recent years, the rocket from the European space company Arianespace has been a reliable space transporter, which, among other things, brought NASA’s James Webb telescope into space. The successor model Ariane 6 will be operational at the end of the year at the earliest.

HOME PAGE

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

