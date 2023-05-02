Home » France: Highly indebted and downgraded
France: Highly indebted and downgraded

The French national debt is increasingly becoming a European problem. Rating agency Fitch has downgraded France’s credit rating.

French President Emmanuel Macron makes a good face to the bad game.

The decision is not unexpected, but still catches the government in Paris on the wrong foot. In an environment of rising interest rates and inflation, the rating agency Fitch downgraded France’s credit rating from AA to AA–. The third largest grading agency had already put the French household under observation at the end of 2022. She justifies her step with the “political impasse” of the French pension conflict and its consequences. In order to get the reform through, President Emmanuel Macron would have to increase budget spending and postpone planned reforms, Fitch estimates; both threaten to boost France’s debt.

