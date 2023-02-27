Listen to the audio version of the article

The political fuss sparked by the announcement of Italy’s possible participation in the meeting on nuclear energy convened by the French minister for energy transition, Agnes Pannier-Runacher for tomorrow in Stockholm, on the sidelines of the informal EU Council of energy, transport and tlc, forces the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security to give a clear denial. “No Italian representative is expected to be present tomorrow at meetings that will have nuclear issues as their object”, specify dal Mase.

Paris’ goal is well known: to build the widest possible alliance on the atom in an anti-German key by giving nuclear power a leading place, alongside renewables, in the energy mix of the Old Continent. So much so that the summit – which will take part, in addition to France, Romania, Bulgaria, Slovenia, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, Croatia, the Netherlands and Finland – was also invited by the EU Commissioner for Energy, Kadri simson.

Minister Pichetto: government and parliament must first evaluate

On the other hand, as mentioned, there will be no Italy which is represented at the Stockholm event by the Deputy Minister for the Environment, Vannia Gava. It must be said that Minister Gilberto Pichetto had been informed of the initiative in recent days by his French colleague to whom, however, the exponent of Fi, who is also in favor of fourth generation nuclear power, had reiterated the Italian position. “Our country made a precise choice on nuclear power with the 1987 referendum. Any reflection on the subject will therefore first have to be evaluated in the government and also examined in depth by Parliament”.

Salvini: latest generation nuclear power is a social duty

The voice of Matteo Salvini, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure stands out in the political fuss. «Investing in clean and safe nuclear power of the latest generation is a social, economic and environmental duty. Forward future!» he said after the French proposal for a nuclear alliance, precisely from Stockholm where he is this afternoon to participate in the EU Council.