Home Business France: manufacturing PMI down but services up in February
Business

France: manufacturing PMI down but services up in February

by admin
France: manufacturing PMI down but services up in February

In February, the French preliminary manufacturing PMI came in at 47.9 points, compared to 50.5 in January, a 4-month low.

The indicator relating to services instead increased from 49.4 to 52.8 points, reaching the maximum value for 5 months.

The flash composite PMI rose from 49.1 to 51.6, the best reading in 7 months and moving into the zone indicating an expansion of activity (above 50 points) for the first time since October.

See also  Measures such as guaranteeing supply and stabilizing prices took effect, and profits of industrial enterprises rose steadily in October | Manufacturing Profits | Industrial Enterprises_Sina Technology_Sina

You may also like

Asian demand outlook limits or supports gold prices,...

SIMEST, CDP Group: the 2023-2025 Strategic Plan is...

Ukraine, Biden: “We will never get tired, we...

Rai, Meloni prepares the turnaround: but Gianni Letta...

Zelensky divides the parties internally. Who is with...

Germany: Composite PMI back above 50 points in...

The investigation, where does the wheat of the...

Berlusconi acquitted, his conviction in the Supreme Court...

Is Huawei and Jianghuai’s cooperation in the development...

Morgan Stanley: S&P 500 will collapse. Here’s how...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy