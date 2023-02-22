6
In February, the French preliminary manufacturing PMI came in at 47.9 points, compared to 50.5 in January, a 4-month low.
The indicator relating to services instead increased from 49.4 to 52.8 points, reaching the maximum value for 5 months.
The flash composite PMI rose from 49.1 to 51.6, the best reading in 7 months and moving into the zone indicating an expansion of activity (above 50 points) for the first time since October.
