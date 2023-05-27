France – News: Guests arrive in Cannes for the awards ceremony of the film festival

The first prominent guests arrived in Cannes on Saturday evening for the award ceremony of the film festival, including the film crew for the closing film ‘Elemental’. British actor Orlando Bloom and ex-Spice Girl Geri Halliwell also posed.

The first prominent guests arrived in Cannes on Saturday evening for the award ceremony of the film festival, including the film crew of the Pixar graduation film “Elemental”. British actor Orlando Bloom and ex-Spice Girl Geri Halliwell – in a white dress with a large bow on the shoulder – also posed for photographers on the red carpet. Wim Wenders also arrived – possibly an indication that his film will receive an award.

Shortly before the beginning of the award ceremony at the end of the film festival in Cannes, no clear favorites emerged. Several records seemed possible: British filmmaker Ken Loach could be the first to receive the Palme d’Or for the third time. France’s Justine Triet could become the third woman ever to receive the festival’s top prize. And Wenders could become the first German to receive a Golden Palm for the second time.

Two films in which the German actress Sandra Hüller plays the leading role were also very popular with international critics. In Jonathan Glazer’s film “The Zone of Interest” she embodies the wife of the camp commander of Auschwitz; in Justine Triets Films, a widow accused of her husband’s murder.

According to many critics, Hüller deserved an actor’s award for each of these roles – especially since she went away empty-handed for her role in Maren Ade’s film “Toni Erdmann” in 2016, despite enthusiastic reviews.

This year Cannes was marked by numerous Hollywood stars, a considerable number of male eminence grises, but also a record number of seven female filmmakers in the competition. There was also an unusually strong German presence with Wenders and Hüller as well as the first German festival president, Iris Knobloch.

Cannes once again practiced the balancing act between auteur cinema and blockbusters such as the latest installment of the Indiana Jones saga, which was shown out of competition. The 80-year-old US actor Harrison Ford was awarded a Palm of Honor after the premiere, as was his 78-year-old colleague Michael Douglas.

A total of 21 films compete for the main prize at the 76th Festival on the Côte d’Azur. After his success in 1984 with “Paris, Texas”, Wenders can hope for another Golden Palm. His competition film “Perfect Days” tells the story of a subtle Japanese cleaner who cleans public toilets and collects cassettes with rock classics.

This year’s jury is chaired by Swedish director Ruben Östlund, who has already won the Palme d’Or twice.

