France – News: Japanese film “Monster” receives “Queer Palm” film award in Cannes

Japanese film ‘Monster’ has won the ‘Queer Palm’ award for best LGBTQ film at the Cannes Film Festival on Friday night.

The Japanese film “Monster” was awarded the “Queer Palm” for best LGBTQ film at the Cannes Film Festival on Friday evening. Director Hirokazu Kore-eda’s feature film, which is also in the official competition, begins as a drama about bullying at school, told from multiple perspectives. The plot develops into a close friendship and love between two teenagers and is filmed with great delicacy.

The “Queer Palm” film prize has been awarded since 2010 and honors a short or feature film that deals with LGBTQ or feminist issues. The English abbreviation LGBTQ stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer. In 2022 the Pakistani feature film “Joyland” was awarded.

The international film festival in Cannes ends on Saturday evening with the awarding of the Palme d’Or for the best film. 21 films compete for the main prize at the 76th Festival on the Côte d’Azur. After his success in 1984 with “Paris, Texas”, the German director Wim Wenders can also hope for another Golden Palm. He entered the competition with the film “Perfect Days” about a subtle Japanese cleaner.

German actress Sandra Hüller has a chance of winning the award for best actress. She had two leading roles in the competition: as a Nazi wife in Jonathan Glazer’s The Zone of Interest and as a suspected spouse killer in Justine Triet’s Anatomy of a Fall.

HOME PAGE