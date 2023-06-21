France – News: Pharrell Williams makes debut as fashion designer with Louis Vuitton show

Pharrell Williams thanks the audience at the end of his fashion show Image: AFP

Musician-turned-fashion-designer Pharrell Williams made his debut at Louis Vuitton with a spectacular fashion show in Paris. Stars including Rihanna, Beyonce, Jay-Z and LeBron James converged on the historic Pont Neuf bridge in the center of the French capital on Tuesday, where Williams rolled out a golden carpet.

US singer Pharrell Williams, who has become a fashion designer, made his debut at Louis Vuitton with a spectacular fashion show in Paris. Stars including Rihanna, Beyonce, Jay-Z and LeBron James converged on the historic Pont Neuf bridge in the center of the French capital on Tuesday, where Williams rolled out a golden carpet.

In his collection, the 50-year-old relied on the familiar checkerboard pattern and leather goods, complemented by pixelated patterns and camouflage suits. In addition to the classic Louis Vuitton bags in shades of brown, there were also examples in bright colors.

The fashion show was accompanied by a festive classical music under the direction of star pianist Lang Lang and gospel choirs. There was a surprise concert by Jay-Z at the end – with a short appearance by Pharrell Williams himself.

HOME PAGE

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

