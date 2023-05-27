Home » France – News: The Cannes Film Festival comes to an end with the awarding of the Palme d’Or
The Cannes Film Festival is coming to an end Image: AFP

The international film festival in Cannes ends on Saturday evening with the awarding of the Palme d’Or for the best film. 21 films compete for the main prize at the 76th Festival on the Côte d’Azur. Wim Wenders also has chances.

The international film festival in Cannes ends on Saturday evening (8 p.m.) with the awarding of the Palme d’Or for the best film. 21 films compete for the main prize at the 76th Festival on the Côte d’Azur. After his success in 1984 with “Paris, Texas”, the German director Wim Wenders can also hope for another Golden Palm. He entered the competition with the film “Perfect Days” about a subtle Japanese cleaner.

German actress Sandra Hüller has a chance of winning the award for best actress. She had two leading roles in the competition: as a Nazi wife in Jonathan Glazer’s The Zone of Interest and as a suspected spouse killer in Justine Triet’s Anatomy of a Fall. In addition to many German filmmakers, this year’s festival also attracted many Hollywood stars such as Leonardo DiCaprio and Michael Douglas to the Croisette. This year’s jury is chaired by Swedish director Ruben Östlund.

